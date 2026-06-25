5 Most Deserving Brewers All-Star Game Candidates, Ranked

When the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game arrives this summer, the Milwaukee Brewers should be very well-represented.

Milwaukee has had a great season so far and actually has the second-best record in baseball right now, behind just the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are 49-29 and are just 1 1/2 games behind the 52-29 Los Angeles Dodgers. What's most impressive about the Brewers' season so far is the fact that Milwaukee's offense was thin early on with Andrew Vaughn, Christian Yelich, and Jackson Chourio all out at the same time at one point early on. Eventually, all three returned, but then the rotation was bitten by the injury bug. The Brewers haven't had Quinn Priester on the mound once this season and Logan Henderson and Brandon Woodruff were also both on the Injured List. Woodruff has returned, but Henderson is still on the shelf.

Still, the Brewers have just found a way through.

That's a testament to the significant talent across the roster. Right now, we're just a few weeks away from the All-Star Game and Milwaukee should be represented well because of that. The Brewers are among the top contenders in the game and have had a handful of guys shine throughout the campaign.

Here are the five most deserving candidates from Milwaukee for the All-Star Game ranked.

No. 5: Brice Turang, 2B

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) runs to third on a single hit by designated hitter William Contreras (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

First and foremost, it's important to note that all five of these players are worthy of selection to the All-Star Game, regardless of position on this list. Turang kicks off the list here at No. 5. He's slashing .265/.371/.459 with an .831 OPS, 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and 16 doubles in 74 games played. He has 3.0 wins above replacement already. Arguably, the only second baseman who has been better in the National League overall is JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

No. 4: Jackson Chourio, OF

Jun 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) runs to third on a single hit by second baseman Brice Turang (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Chourio missed time to begin the season, but he has shown clear growth since he returned to the lineup. Chourio has played in 44 games and has been nothing short of awesome. Chourio is slashing .296/.346/.524 with an .870 OPS, 10 homers, 30 RBIs, and 13 doubles in 44 games played.

No. 3: Kyle Harrison, LHP

Jun 20, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Harrison has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2026 season so far. Harrison has a 2.50 ERA in 14 starts and should at least be involved in the National League Cy Young Award chatter.

No. 2: William Contreras, Catcher

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Contreras has been the club's most consistent offensive weapon all season to this point. He's played in 74 games and is slashing .302/.365/.427 with a .792 OPS, eight homers, 48 RBIs and 12 doubles. Contreras is a two-time All-Star for a reason. That total should increase to three.

No. 1: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Was there ever a chance it could be someone other than Misiorowski? He has been the best pitcher in baseball this season and has a league-leading 1.45 ERA in 15 starts. He shouldn't just be in the All-Star Game, but he should be the National League starter.