5 Most Deserving Brewers All-Star Game Candidates, Ranked
In this story:
When the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game arrives this summer, the Milwaukee Brewers should be very well-represented.
Milwaukee has had a great season so far and actually has the second-best record in baseball right now, behind just the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are 49-29 and are just 1 1/2 games behind the 52-29 Los Angeles Dodgers. What's most impressive about the Brewers' season so far is the fact that Milwaukee's offense was thin early on with Andrew Vaughn, Christian Yelich, and Jackson Chourio all out at the same time at one point early on. Eventually, all three returned, but then the rotation was bitten by the injury bug. The Brewers haven't had Quinn Priester on the mound once this season and Logan Henderson and Brandon Woodruff were also both on the Injured List. Woodruff has returned, but Henderson is still on the shelf.
Still, the Brewers have just found a way through.
That's a testament to the significant talent across the roster. Right now, we're just a few weeks away from the All-Star Game and Milwaukee should be represented well because of that. The Brewers are among the top contenders in the game and have had a handful of guys shine throughout the campaign.
Here are the five most deserving candidates from Milwaukee for the All-Star Game ranked.
No. 5: Brice Turang, 2B
First and foremost, it's important to note that all five of these players are worthy of selection to the All-Star Game, regardless of position on this list. Turang kicks off the list here at No. 5. He's slashing .265/.371/.459 with an .831 OPS, 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and 16 doubles in 74 games played. He has 3.0 wins above replacement already. Arguably, the only second baseman who has been better in the National League overall is JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals.
No. 4: Jackson Chourio, OF
Chourio missed time to begin the season, but he has shown clear growth since he returned to the lineup. Chourio has played in 44 games and has been nothing short of awesome. Chourio is slashing .296/.346/.524 with an .870 OPS, 10 homers, 30 RBIs, and 13 doubles in 44 games played.
No. 3: Kyle Harrison, LHP
Harrison has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2026 season so far. Harrison has a 2.50 ERA in 14 starts and should at least be involved in the National League Cy Young Award chatter.
No. 2: William Contreras, Catcher
Contreras has been the club's most consistent offensive weapon all season to this point. He's played in 74 games and is slashing .302/.365/.427 with a .792 OPS, eight homers, 48 RBIs and 12 doubles. Contreras is a two-time All-Star for a reason. That total should increase to three.
No. 1: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP
Was there ever a chance it could be someone other than Misiorowski? He has been the best pitcher in baseball this season and has a league-leading 1.45 ERA in 15 starts. He shouldn't just be in the All-Star Game, but he should be the National League starter.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com