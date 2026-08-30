Brewers Pros and Cons of Swiping Mets' Luis Robert Jr.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball right now.

Despite the fact that Milwaukee is clearly lacking power, they have been the best team in baseball this season. The Brewers have the best record in baseball at 85-51, which is a 3 1/2-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in baseball overall. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for the second-best record in the National League, but they are four games behind the Brewers.

This is despite the fact that Milwaukee is tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the fewest homers in baseball with 125. If the Brewers could somehow add some pop without disrupting the club much, they'd be an even bigger threat to stopping the Dodgers' dynasty and preventing a three-peat. Earlier in the week, the Brewers had a chance to bring in Eugenio Suárez. The Cincinnati Reds put him on outright waivers. But Suárez went unclaimed.

Now, the New York Mets have done the same with 29-year-old outfielder Luis Robert Jr. He's on outright waivers and a club just needs to place a claim to get him. But should Milwaukee try to make a move?

Pros

Aug 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When healthy, Robert has been a star. His best season came back in 2023. He slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 homers, 80 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 145 games. So far this season, he has played in just 57 games, but he has hit 10 homers and driven in 23 runs.

He has a .716 OPS, which is his highest mark since 2023. Robert would add some pop and significant speed on the base paths. Right now, he's in the 90th percentile in sprint speed. He's good defensively as well and has a Gold Glove under his belt. Right now, he has one out above average this season and is in the 74th percentile in arm value.

Cons

Aug 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates in the dugout after he hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Robert, he has big power and speed and can help a lineup when healthy, but health remains a question. He has played in just 57 games so far this season.

On top of that, the Brewers are loaded in the outfield right now to the point where it's going to be hard to give everyone enough at-bats. Milwaukee has Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Luis Lara and Sal Frelick all healthy right now. Plus, Jake Bauers has gotten outfield time. The outfield is a spot in which Milwaukee has a surplus, not even including Christian Yelich who gets the vast majority of his playing time as a designated hitter.

Robert is owed roughly $3 million for the rest of the season before a club will have to decide whether or not to pick up a $20 million club option for 2027. The price just seems a bit high for an imperfect fit. There's no doubt that his bat would help. If he played a different position, this would be a different conversation.