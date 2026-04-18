Jackson Chourio Starts Swinging Again in 1st Step Back for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers got some good news all around on Friday.

With Kyle Harrison's next start being pushed back by a few days, the Brewers turned to rookie Coleman Crow as he made his big league debut on Friday night against the Miami Marlins. Despite the fact that it was his first start in Major League Baseball, he was great. Crow pitched 5 1/3 innings against the Marlins and allowed two earned runs and struck out four. He did just what the Brewers needed him to do and gave the club a chance to win.

The Brewers went on to take down the Marlins, 7-5, in 10 innings. Trevor Megill earned his fourth save of the season and struck two batters in one inning of work. There were a lot of positives. Jake Bauers, Luis Rengifo and Garrett Mitchell all had multi-hit games as well.

The game itself was very positive for the Brewers, but the best update for the club actually came beforehand. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on X that young outfielder Jackson Chourio has "progressed" to the point of swinging for the first time on Friday as he continues to recover from a hand fracture.

The Brewers Star Is Progressing

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Jackson Chourio progressed to taking swings for the first time today," Hogg wrote. "Kyle Harrison is slated to make a start during the Detroit series."

Chourio hasn't played in a game yet this season for the Brewers. While this is the case, the Brewers are somehow still 11-8 on the season, even with the loss of Christian Yelich as well.

Last season, Chourio played in 131 games for the Brewers and looked like a star. He slashed .270/.308/.463 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 30 walks, 35 doubles, four triples and 88 runs scored. Chourio filled up the box score pretty much every night. When Chourio is going, he is an All-Star-level talent. Plus, let's not forget that he's just 22 years old.

Milwaukee has been able to weather the storm so far this season, but it does need more offense and it certainly sounds like Chourio is taking a step in the right direction. Now, we need to see how he recovers after swinging. Hopefully, there isn't soreness. But if he recovers well, this is just another sign of reinforcements to come. The Brewers are going to get even better in the near future.