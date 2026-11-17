The Milwaukee Brewers will have until 6 p.m. to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. MLB.com released a list of candidates that could be the toughest decision, and their pick for the Brewers is catcher Matthew Wood.

Wood has spent five seasons in the minors since joining Milwaukee as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Penn State University. In 2026, he slashed .257/.398/.492 with 18 home runs for Double-A Biloxi. His offense was rated 34% better than the league-average hitter in the Southern League, with a 134 wRC+.

A right wrist injury limited Wood to 95 games in the regular season. That resulted in a stint in the Arizona Fall League, where he played in 15 more games and added 57 plate appearances to the ledger. There, he hit .257 with an .828 OPS.

Wood does not rank in the Brewers' Top 30 prospects on MLB Pipeline and is 31st on FanGraphs' updated list. However, his stock could rise given his strong 2026 season. The Brewers could add three prospects to the roster, with infielders Jett Williams and Luke Adams being slam-dunk decisions.

Why Matthew Wood is a Tough 40-Man Roster Decision for the Brewers

Heading into this 40-man deadline, the Brewers currently have three catchers on their 40-man roster. World Series MVP William Contreras leads the position group, although he's entering his final season of team control. They also have top prospect Jeferson Quero and Bo Naylor.

The decision could come down to how ready they view Wood for a big-league call-up. It may depend on how they view Naylor, whom they acquired at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians. With 40-man roster spots being so valuable, the question is whether the Brewers would be willing to carry four catchers into 2027.

Carrying an extra catcher also limits their roster construction. That could mean carrying one fewer pitcher or hitter to accommodate a fourth catcher who carries a bat-first profile.

It's a huge risk to leave Wood off the 40-man roster. While he hasn't played at the Triple-A level yet, his Double-A production suggests an assignment with Nashville to begin 2027. But adding him to the 40-man roster starts his clock and his first minor league option will be burned next season.

The backup role behind Contreras is less than certain. That's why Naylor, whom Roster Resource projects for that role, is a key player to watch. If the Brewers roster the former Guardians backstop, then Wood's MLB readiness could become a factor in this roster decision.

Why the Brewers Should Add Matthew Wood to the 40-Man Roster

The Brewers have a lot of future uncertainty at the catcher position. Barring an extension to Contreras, the organization could be looking for his replacement in 2028.

In that scenario, Milwaukee will want to avoid losing any potential long-term replacements. Quero is certainly in play, given his prospect pedigree. But his offense in Triple-A is something left to be desired and he may profile more as a backup.

That's why the Brewers can't afford to let Wood walk, especially for nothing. While the piece notes his struggles in the run game, his bat may be worth rostering. He can further develop his defense in Nashville and be a potential option to add to the lineup late in the season or in 2028.

Wood will be the first domino in the Brewers offseason plans at catcher. Once that one falls, it could potentially identify what they plan to do with Naylor and Quero.