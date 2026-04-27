Kyle Harrison’s Brewers Hot Start Puts Him Near CC Sabathia Territory

It was an exciting day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Milwaukee faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates and snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to a big-time performance from lefty Kyle Harrison. The 24-year-old put together the best start of his career to this point.

Now, Harrison does just have 47 games of big league experience under his belt since 2023, but he was excellent on Sunday. Harrison was the stopper Milwaukee needed and pitched six shutout innings while allowing just one base hit and striking out 12 batters. You can't get much better than that.

Harrison has been lights-out so far this season for Milwaukee after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason in the Caleb Durbin deal. So far this season, Harrison has made five starts for Milwaukee and has a 2.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. One thing that should get Brewers fans fired up is the fact that he has pitched so well that he has entered a conversation with one-time Brewers star CC Sabathia.

The Brewers didn't have Sabathia for long, but his run with the team was electric. Milwaukee acquired Sabathia from Cleveland during the 2008 season and he made 17 starts for Milwaukee that year and pitched to a 1.65 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched to go along with seven complete games and three shutouts. Clearly, he was good in Milwaukee.

Kyle Harrison Is On A Heater For Milwaukee

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) reacts after pitching six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Brewers reporter Sophia Minnaert shared on X that Harrison's 30 strikeouts are actually the second-most by a Milwaukee starter in their first five starts with the franchise, behind just Sabathia, who had 34 in his first five starts with the club.

"Most strikeouts by a left-handed pitcher in first five games with the Brewers: CC Sabathia, 33, Kyle Harrison, 30," Minnaert wrote.

That just goes to show how good of a run Harrison is on for Milwaukee. He isn't going to match what Sabathia did from an innings perspective. It's a different game now and no one in Major League Baseball is logging seven complete games in 17 starts. But Harrison has been on a heater for Milwaukee that has at least brought back flashes of what Sabathia was able to do in his short time in Milwaukee.

The Brewers already look like they won the deal with Boston. If Harrison keeps pitching like this, there's going to be no debate.