Brewers’ Logan Henderson Ready for Padres Rematch in NLDS Game 2

There were no surprises as to who the Brewers would start in Games 1 and 2 of their NLDS matchup against the San Diego Padres. National League Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski starts Game 1. Breakout rookie Logan Henderson will make his postseason debut for Milwaukee in Game 2.

Since he's making his first postseason start, Henderson doesn't have prior experience to fall back on. Instead, what he does have is experience facing the Padres not too long ago.

Brewers Starter Logan Henderson on Facing Padres Again in Game 2

Aug 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson's only start against San Diego this season came on August 10 at Petco Park. He logged a quality start, allowing three runs on seven hits, one walk, and six strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Unfortunately for Henderson and the Brewers, he was outdueled by Casey Mize and lost 3-2.

"Go back and look at the scouting reports going into that game," Henderson told CBS 58's Cameron Ezeir regarding what he learned from the last matchup. "I don't know if we'll touch it over again, but come back and watch that outing a few times, there's a handful of guys who will be in the lineup who weren't that day. Kind of touching up and studying those guys as well, but definitely looking at it for sure."

Logan Henderson on how much he’ll take from the last time he faced the Padres when he starts in game 2#Brewers pic.twitter.com/oPPZSsN11A — Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) October 3, 2026

The players that Henderson is referring to are Xander Bogaerts, Dustin Harris, and Ethan Salas. Bogaerts was out of the lineup while Harris and Salas were in Triple-A El Paso on August 10. All three players are in the Padres lineup for Game 1 and should be the same for Game 2.

Logan Henderson Gets Game 2 Start After Great Rookie Season

Aug 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson has broken through in his rookie year. He finished the season tied with the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (2019-2020) for the MLB record for most consecutive starts with three earned runs or fewer to start a career, with 23. The 24-year-old pitched to a sterling 2.47 ERA across 98.1 innings. The Brewers won 14 of his 18 starts.

The right-hander has a shot at earning some downballot votes for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. It's a strong year for NL rookies in 2026, especially in the National League Central. JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart are among the leading candidates for the award.

The Brewers' decision to start Henderson for Game 2 comes down to two factors. The first is his own outstanding performance. The second is a late-season collapse by left-hander Kyle Harrison. Harrison suffered a rough stretch of outings, surrendering 33 runs (25 earned) in 23.2 innings between August 11 and September 17.



By starting Henderson in Game 2, the Brewers are hoping to take a 2-0 series lead before it heads to San Diego. That would put them in the driver's seat to close out the Padres and advance to the National League Championship Series for the second straight postseason.