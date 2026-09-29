Brewers' Game 1 and Game 2 Starters Are Exactly Who You'd Expect

The Milwaukee Brewers' next game will be on Oct. 3 against either the San Diego Padres or the Chicago Cubs.

While we may not know who the Brewers' opponent will be, we do know who will be taking the mound in Game 1. And that's not all. We also already know who Game 2's starter will be. On Tuesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that the current expectation is that Jacob Misiorowski will get the ball in Game 1 and Logan Henderson will be the guy for Game 2. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared the news on X.

"No surprise here: Jacob Misiorowski is the Brewers’ probable starter for Game 1 and Logan Henderson for Game 2 of the NLDS, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy wrote. "Subject to change, he said, as is everything in life."

The Brewers Made The Right Call

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the rotation may be "subject to change," this has been the expectation for quite some time. Misiorowski is almost guaranteed to win the 2026 National League Cy Young Award. Of course he's going to be throwing the first pitch of the postseason for the Brewers when they welcome either the Cubs or Padres at American Family Field. It's only right.

Then, of course, the Brewers are going to go with the guy with a 2.47 ERA in 18 starts in Game 2. Henderson has been right up there with Misiorowski recently. Both have been historic and electric.

For the vast majority of the 2026 season, Henderson seemed like the Game 3 starter with Kyle Harrison seemingly to go in Game 2 of a playoff series. For most of the season, Harrison was that good. But he ran out of gas for much of the second half of the season and hasn't pitched more than 3 2/3 innings in a game since Aug. 25. His most recent outing came on Sep. 26 and he went two scoreless innings and didn't allow a base hit and struck out four. It was the best he has looked in a while. But he's not starting Game 2. At this point, Harrison seems more like a multi-inning relief option.

Starting Misiorowski in Game 1 and Henderson in Game 2 is the easiest decision that Milwaukee is going to have ahead of the postseason. From here, it's going to be about finishing up the back of the roster and then specifically figuring out who to roll with in right field in Game 1. The starters are the easy part.