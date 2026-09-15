Brewers' Two Biggest Postseason Threats with Regular Season Winding Down

The Milwaukee Brewers can clinch the National League Central on Tuesday night with a win and a Chicago Cubs loss. It would be their fourth straight NL Central title and fifth in the last six years. Last year, the Brewers had the best record in Major League Baseball and have a good chance of finishing with that mark again in 2026.

However, they're not out of the woods just yet. Once the playoffs begin, they'll have some threats to deal with. It's important to remember that they were swept in the NLCS by the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Here are Milwaukee's two biggest threats as they prepare for the postseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) watches a game from a dugout during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers beat the Brewers last year on their way to their second straight World Series title, and they can certainly do it again. While Shohei Ohtani likely won't be pitching in the playoffs, the Dodgers can still roll with a one-two punch of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal.

Even with Milwaukee's pitching staff being as strong as it is, taking those two down is going to be no easy task. The Brewers are still fighting with the Dodgers for the top seed in the National League, but the two clubs are likely on a collision course to meet in the NLCS again as well.

Even if the Brewers have home field advantage, beating the Dodgers will be difficult.

Chicago Cubs

Sep 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs may be far back in the NL Central, but that doesn't mean they aren't a threat to the Brewers. They've got a strong lineup that features MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch, Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki.

They also have a strong pitching staff, which was bolstered by the trade for Clay Holmes. Of all the teams pointed towards the playoffs, the Cubs have the most familiarity with Milwaukee, so it won't be easy facing them in the first round.

The Brewers won the first two games of the NLDS last year against the Cubs, only for Chicago to bounce back and win the next two to force a Game 5, and though the Brewers won, the North Siders gave them a run for their money and should not be taken lightly as they prepare to return to the postseason and potentially return the favor after falling short in 2025.

This could be a very fascinating series between two NL Central rivals.