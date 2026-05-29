MLB Announces Abner Uribe Punishment Decision After On-Field Incident

The league has come out and spoken about the drama between Milwaukee Brewers hurler Abner Uribe and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Things got heated between the Brewers and the Cardinals earlier in the week. On Tuesday, the Brewers took down the Cardinals, 6-0. During that game, drama ensued. Uribe threw up and in at Cardinals slugger Iván Herrera, which led to words back and forth. Then, after Uribe got out of the inning, he did a crotch-chopping celebration while looking at the Cardinals' dugout.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

The League Has Spoken

May 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates the final out of in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The noise didn't stop. After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy called what Uribe did "unacceptable." Uribe explained his decision and said that he thought Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was sending signals from the dugout to hit Christian Yelich and William Contreras. It was a messy few days, to say the least. And it's not over. On Friday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Uribe has received a one-game suspension from the league for the celebration.

"Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for crotch-chopping toward the St. Louis Cardinals dugout following a strikeout earlier this week. Uribe is appealing the suspension," Passan wrote.

With Uribe appealing, we will have to wait to see if the suspension holds. It's certainly more drama, for something that has been completely blown out of proportion. The celebration from Uribe was aggressive and unnecessary in a game that ended 6-0. It has been analyzed endlessly over the last few days since.

The 25-year-old made a mistake. It's been talked about enough at this point. Whether the one-game suspension holds or not, this should be the end of the noise.

Uribe has pitched in 21 games for the Brewers so far this season and has a 4.19 ERA and a 21-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His season hasn't been as dominant as last year. In 2025, he pitched in 75 games for the Brewers and was one of the best overall relievers in baseball. He logged a 1.67 ERA and a 90-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 75 1/3 innings pitched. That guy is still in there. He's going to be fine and help this bullpen. While his overall season ERA is 4.19, he has been better lately. He has a 3.46 ERA in his last 14 appearances.

Whether the suspension holds or not, hopefully this is the end of crotch-chopping-gate.