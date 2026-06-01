MLB Has Never Seen 6-Start Stretch Like Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is on an insane run for the organization right now that fans should be paying very close attention to.

Misiorowski's run throughout the month of May was incredible and should earn him the National League Pitcher of the Month Award over Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez. Much has been said about Misiorowski's insane run throughout the month of May already, and it's still not enough. He recorded a 0.23 ERA and allowed one earned run across 38 1/3 innings pitched while striking out 57 batters and holding opposing batters to a .109 batting average.

That's enough for it to be considered an incredible month. If you look deeper at his last six starts, he's on a run no other pitcher has reached. Codify Baseball shared on X that Misiorowski is the first hurler in MLB history to strikeout 57 or more batters and allow one or fewer runs and 14 or fewer base hits in a six-game stretch.

The Brewers Flamethrower Is Just Ridiculous

May 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"Jacob Misiorowski has struck out 57 batters in his last 6 games while allowing a total of only 1 run and 14 hits. I know that sounds impossible but it's true. No one has ever hit those marks before in any 6-game span in all of MLB history because of course they haven't."

Jacob Misiorowski has struck out 57 batters in his last 6 games while allowing a total of only 1 run and 14 hits. I know that sounds impossible but it's true.



No one has ever hit those marks before in any 6-game span in all of MLB history because of course they haven't. pic.twitter.com/p1pXtfk6Hv — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 31, 2026

That's an obscure stat, but truly shows how dominant Misiorowski has been for the organization.

Last year, Misiorowski was promoted to the big leagues on June 12. He went on an insane run from there that earned him an All-Star nod after just five starts. Misiorowski went 4-1 in his first five big league appearances while pitching to a 2.81 ERA in his first 25 2/3 innings pitched in the majors. He took the league by storm while not allowing a base hit in his first start of his career on June 12 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but over five innings pitched.

That was awesome, but it hasn't even been anywhere close to what he was able to do throughout the month of May. What should scare opposing teams is the fact that he's just 24 years old. He didn't even turn 24 years old until April 3. This kid is the real deal and arguably could end up being the most talented pitcher in Brewers history when all is said and done. What a run for the big righty.