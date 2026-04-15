The Milwaukee Brewers lost their sixth consecutive game on Tuesday night, falling 9-7 to the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays. Right-hander and 2025 National League All-Star Jacob Misiorowski drew the start for Milwaukee, ultimately pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs against the Blue Jays.

It certainly wasn't his best start, but it was far from his worst. Ultimately though, he was fighting through something that was holding him back a little bit.

After the game, Misiorowski said that during his start, he was battling through an illness and that it was affecting the use of his curveball.

Jacob Misiorowski shows grit in solid start

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"To be blunt, I felt like I was going to throw up the whole game," Misiorowski said. "I didn't feel great. When I tried to throw the curveball, I tried to get as much out of it as I can and when I do that, it kind of tightened the abs and shot it up. It didn't feel great, but that was basically the whole game, so it wasn't fun to pitch in, but we made it."

Ultimately, this should make Brewers fans love Misiorowski even more. While some starters are often spent after five innings, Misiorowski managed to fight through an illness and even pitch into the sixth inning, which proves his competitive fire and desire to win and be the best possible pitcher he can for the Brewers.

Obviously, he wasn't at his best on Tuesday, but he set all of that aside, went out and still managed to pitch a very solid game. Unfortunately, he couldn't deliver a win for the Brewers, but he certainly pitched well enough to earn one.

Professional athletes will sometimes fight through some serious ailments just to stay in the action. While the stakes were not the same, Misiorowski channeled his inner flu-game Michael Jordan and put the Brewers in a good position to win the game and snap their streak.

While the Brewers were unable to win the game, it certainly wasn't his fault. In fact, he proved that he is ultimately part of a dying breed of athletes who will risk everything, even when not feeling his best.

Most pitchers wouldn't be able to even make the start after coming down with such an illness, but Misiorowski proved that at such a young age, he is a strong competitor and prioritizes that over all else.