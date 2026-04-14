Brewers Lose Christian Yelich to Injury Amid Slew of Roster Moves

The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a very fast start this season, winning eight of their first 10 games behind a strong start from players like Jacob Misiorowski, Brice Turang, and Christian Yelich.

But they've lost their last five games to fall to 8-7 on the season. To make matters worse, the Brewers lost Yelich to an injury. He was removed from a game and manager Pat Murphy hinted that the injury was going to be bad news for Yelich, the Brewers, and everybody involved.

On Tuesday, Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers had placed Yelich on the 10-day injured list.

Brewers place Christian Yelich on 10-day IL

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) celebrates on third base after hitting a triple against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Update to the Christian Yelich injury suffered Sunday against the Nationals: It’s a left groin strain, and he has been placed on the 10-day injured just," McCalvy wrote in a post to X on Tuesday.

This is a crushing blow for the Brewers. Yelich was slashing .314/.375/.451 with a .826 OPS, 0.4 WAR, and four extra-base hits across 15 games played this season. He's the face of their franchise is potentially the best player on the roster right now.

The Brewers have already begun trending in the wrong direction this season. Losing Yelich is the worst thing that could happen to this team right now. Groin injuries and lower body injuries can typically linger and nag players for much longer than most fans realize. There's a chance this injury impacts Yelich, his availability, and his production for the next few months.

McCalvy also reported the Brewers called up utilityman Greg Jones and sent pitcher Rob Zastryzny to the 60-day injured list.

Brewers call up Greg Jones, send Rob Zastryzny to 60-day IL

Mar 4, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Canada pitcher Rob Zastryzny (58) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"The Brewers called up infielder/outfielder Greg Jones to take Yelich’s place and Rob Z. to the 60-day IL," McCalvy wrote in a post to X on Tuesday.

Zastryzny has a left shoulder strain that's limited him this spring. He's been impressive during his first few years with the Brewers, but it doesn't seem like he's going to find himself in the big leagues during the first half of this season.

Jones is slashing .317/.462/.390 with two extra-base hits and nine runs scored across 13 games at the Triple-A level. He's versatile on defense and a threat on the bases. Jones is exactly the kind of player the Brewers love on their roster.