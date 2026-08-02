Next Steps For Brewers Following Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers are likely scrambling after the Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their lineup by trading for two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

The Brewers hold onto a 69-41 record, the best in baseball, yet despite having the best regular season record last season, the team still fell short in the playoffs and was swept by the Dodgers. Milwaukee is on track to reach the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine seasons, but even with that consistent level of success, the team has yet to reach the World Series since 1982.

Milwaukee's top trade target is off the board

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The impending trade deadline is the best opportunity for the Brewers to improve their roster down the stretch, and for the first time in the past few years, the team seems willing to make a big splash. Milwaukee was in the running to acquire Skubal but is in a tough spot after whiffing, especially with Los Angeles acquiring the star pitcher. The Brewers have one of the best farm systems in the league, but have been hesitant to trade top prospects the past few seasons, which they would likely need to do to add top talent before the deadline.

Milwaukee did make a trade over the weekend, acquiring Bo Naylor and Codi Heuer from the Cleveland Guardians. Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold teased that the team isn't done and that "things are moving" toward a big trade. There are still valuable options available at the deadline.

"With Skubal off the board, the Brewers, who have been casting a wide net for impact starters, relievers and infielders, will have to pivot," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote on Sunday. "Skubal’s former teammate, Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, is among the other frontline starters believed to be available, as is Reds ace Hunter Greene.

"The next tier includes veterans like the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman and the Angels’ Reid Detmers and José Soriano, the latter of whom was scratched from his scheduled start against the Brewers on Saturday night while his team considers trade options. An opener, left-hander Brent Suter, started against his former team instead."

Milwaukee's starting rotation is lacking depth with Brandon Woodruff and Kyle Harrison both injured, so bringing in a star pitcher to pair with Jacob Misiorowski would be a great move. If the Brewers wanted to bolster their lineup instead, they could target sluggers like CJ Abrams. Either way, Milwaukee needs to make a move to contend with Los Angeles.