Brewers Reportedly Expected To Pursue Trade For Two-Time All-Star

Even though the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in all of baseball, the impending Aug. 3 trade deadline offers the team a perfect opportunity to improve down the stretch.

The Brewers have dominated the National League Central division for the better part of the last decade, winning the division in five of the last eight years and making the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons. Despite all this success, Milwaukee has yet to make a World Series appearance since 1982.

Even last season, the Brewers made it all the way to the NLCS only to get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though Milwaukee owns the second-best record in baseball, bringing in more talent at the trade deadline would be a great way to bolster its roster down the stretch. The team already has been active, trading for Lance McCullers Jr., though they later designated the former All-Star for assignment.

The Brewers had the No. 1 farm system in baseball heading into this season, and though they may not like it, they may need to part ways with a couple of prospects to make a big move. The Athletic's Spencer Nusbaum and Will Sammon reported that Milwaukee is expected to pursue two-time Washington Nationals All-Star CJ Abrams.

Trading for Abrams would be a massive upgrade for the Brewers

Jul 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the field at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"CJ Abrams is the most valuable player on the trade market, according to some rival evaluators, a dynamic force who has lifted the Washington Nationals to heights they did not expect to reach this season," Nusbaum and Sammon wrote on Saturday. "A number of factors will shape that decision, according to multiple executives across the league and in the organization who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor.

"The Brewers were one team that balked at the Nationals’ high asking price on Abrams over the winter. They were not alone. The Brewers are expected to explore the possibility again soon, according to people briefed on their thinking. Meanwhile, the Yankees have at least also checked in on Abrams. For both teams, along with any other potential suitors, Abrams’ defense stands out as a concern, and could impact how much they are willing to offer. Still, his left-handed bat would offer significant help to any lineup."

Abrams is having the best season of his career, setting career highs with 25 home runs and 79 runs batted in across only 101 games. The 25-year-old is batting .293 and would give the Brewers' lineup a massive upgrade while still being under team control through the 2028 season.

The price tag for the star infielder is likely going to be steep, but acquiring a player of his talent could be just what Milwaukee needs to get over the hump and topple Los Angeles this season.

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