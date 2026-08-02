Matt Arnold Teases 'Things Are Moving' Toward Blockbuster Brewers Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers are on track to win the National League Central division for the fourth year in a row with a 69-41 record, but hopefully the team will have better playoff success than in the past.

Milwaukee has been the definition of regular-season success for the better part of a decade, reaching the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons and finishing first or second place within the division seven times as well. Despite their continued success, the Brewers have yet to make it to the World Series, falling short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS last season, and that was before Los Angeles traded for Tarik Skubal.

The Brewers have already been active at the deadline

Matt Arnold, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager, third from left, talks with his son Tyler, Milwaukee Brewers third base coach Matt Erickson team physician Dr. Mark Niedfeldt during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline just two days away, Milwaukee made its first trade, acquiring catcher Bo Naylor and right-handed reliever Codi Heuer in exchange for outfielder Blake Perkins and young reliever Craig Yoho.

“We felt like Naylor is somebody we’ve been interested in for a while, and at this time of year, you want to protect your downside,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said on Saturday, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “It adds another layer of depth for us, which I think is really important – especially at this time of year."

Naylor and Heuer are both promising prospects with big-league experience and plenty of upside, but they likely won't elevate the Brewers' roster too much down the stretch. Milwaukee is still interested in adding more before the deadline and was interested in acquiring Skubal. But with the two-time Cy Young winner off the board, the Brewers will have to turn their attention elsewhere. The team remains interested in pulling off a big trade, with Arnold teasing that "things are moving" for Milwaukee.

"We have a lot of lines in the water, is what I would say. I think things are moving, but who knows?" Arnold said, per McCalvy. "We are certainly doing what we can to help the team in the next 48 hours.”

There are still plenty of talented players available ahead of the trade deadline, and the Brewers could take multiple routes. If Milwaukee wants to add an impactful arm for its bullpen, the team could pursue Mason Miller. If the Brewers want a quality starter, perhaps a reunion with Freddie Peralta would be beneficial. If they want to bolster their lineup, sluggers like CJ Abrams remain available as well.

It's great to see that the Brewers are trying to reel in a big fish at the trade deadline, but it's ultimately become a necessity after the Dodgers' trade.