Two 'Sneaky Good' Targets Brewers Should Pursue At Trade Deadline

As the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline quickly approaches, the Milwaukee Brewers need to decide how much they are willing to part with to bolster their roster down the stretch.

The Brewers have the second-best record in baseball, but that shouldn’t keep the team from being aggressive at the trade deadline, especially after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS last season despite holding the league's best regular-season record. Milwaukee has been linked to plenty of the top names who may be available at the trade deadline, including Tarik Skubal, Mason Miller, Freddie Peralta, CJ Abrams and more, but it will be interesting to see how much the team is willing to give up to improve.

Despite stars like Skubal and Miller headlining the deadline, there are plenty of other talented players likely to be traded. One of Milwaukee’s biggest needs is to bolster its starting rotation, and with that in mind, two “sneaky good” options the Brewers should consider trading for are Antonio Senzatela and Brady Singer.

Antonio Senzatela

Jul 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) pitches in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's nearly impossible to put up attractive surface-level numbers as a pitcher at Coors Field, but Senzatela is a different player with his move to the bullpen in 2026, after nine seasons spent almost entirely as a starter for the Rockies," MLB.com's Travis Sawchik wrote on Friday. "But consider what Senzatela has done on the road.

"Away from mile-high altitude, he's limited opponents to a .238/.313/.337 slash line. That profile can help any contender's bullpen. The Rockies will almost certainly move him, as he's on a short-term deal with a $14 million club option for next season. There will be bigger bullpen names moved at the Deadline, but Senzatela might be even better than what his numbers suggest."

Brady Singer

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The most sought-after arms at the Deadline are impact starting pitchers," Sawchik wrote. "Tarik Skubal is the headline name, with arms like Kevin Gausman, Reid Detmers and Trevor Rogers a tier or two below. While Singer might not be the type of arm a club prefers to start a postseason game, he is the type of durable innings-eater who can help bolster a rotation to get a team to the postseason.

"As a pending free agent whose rough beginning to the season (6.18 ERA through May) is still weighing down his overall line, Singer is one of the more affordable arms available that can help a club. He may not headline the Deadline, but he'll help someone win games in August and September."

Senzatela has served as a reliever this season, but has spent the majority of his career in a starting role. Both he and Singer would give Milwaukee another talented veteran to bolster its rotation.

Though the Brewers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, that doesn’t mean that the team wants to part ways with the exorbitant price of talented prospects they’d have to trade to acquire a player like Skubal, especially as a rental. Trading for players like Senzatela or Singer would give the Brewers the chance to bolster their rotation without hurting the team’s long-term future.