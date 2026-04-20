Pat Murphy Perfectly Illustrates Why Brewers Are Destined to Break Out

It's already been a tumultuous season for the Milwaukee Brewers, who have been baseball's hottest and coldest team at different intervals. But a 12-9 start is nothing to complain about.

For context, the Brewers were 25-28 in late May last year before going on a run that culminated in a franchise-best 97-65 finish. They're well on pace to repeat as division champions for the fourth season in a row, even if they entered Monday in fourth place.

After a 5-3 loss against the Miami Marlins on Sunday that prevented a three-game sweep, manager Pat Murphy came up with the perfect words to sum up the way the season had gone, especially given the circumstances.

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Murphy highlights Brewers' resilience

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) celebrates after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Murphy's takeaway from the first three-and-a-half weeks of the season was that the Brewers had done well to stay afloat after injuries to stars Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, and Christian Yelich.

“I’m proud of this club, that’s all I can tell you,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “We’re battered. Offensively, we have three of our top hitters out. To battle through this with them out -- two have been out the whole year -- I am proud we battle every game.

"We’re in it, and we’re not playing great. Everybody’s not playing their best, but at the same time, I am proud of it.’’

After their six-game losing streak culminated with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays last week, the Brewers ripped off four wins in a row, mainly on the strength of their pitching. On Sunday, that winning streak came to an end because of a shaky start from early-season ace Jacob Misiorowski.

Murphy, the two-time defending National League Manager of the Year, knows that ups and downs are inevitable, and as much as this season has seemed to be full of peaks and valleys to this point, it's unlikely any of these games will define Milwaukee by October.

So Brewers fans should take heart in Murphy's outward show of confidence, because in all likelihood, Milwaukee's brand of baseball will get them back to the postseason once more.