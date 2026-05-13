Phillies' Alec Bohm Is the Trade Gamble Brewers Need Right Now

If the Milwaukee Brewers could find some more pop in the middle of the lineup this season, there's a chance that the club eventually could be the best team in baseball.

Milwaukee already is 23-16 on the season, despite losing Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, Christian Yelich, Brandon Woodruff, and Quinn Priester for periods throughout the 2026 season. Of this group, all have now returned, except for Woodruff and Priester. Both have made progress, though.

The Brewers already are a better team with Chourio, Vaughn and Yelich all in the mix. They have enough pitching — and then some — to weather the storm brought on by the absence of Woodruff and Priester. Jacob Misiorowski looks like one of the best overall pitchers in baseball. Kyle Harrison arguably was the biggest steal of the offseason before the 2026 season. Brandon Sproat has seemingly gotten better each time out this season. Logan Henderson has massive upside. Chad Patrick has been great in whatever role the club has asked of him. The bullpen also has been good. So, the pitching is there.

Milwaukee's lineup will be better with Chourio, Vaughn and Yelich in it consistently. Still, Milwaukee has hit just 27 homers this season, which is the lowest mark in the league. As the season progresses, the Brewers should be in the market for another big bat. At some point, we very well could see Cooper Pratt replace Joey Ortiz at shortstop. If the club is going to add, third base would be an intriguing place to look. One guy the club should roll the dice on is Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm.

Brewers-Phillies Mock Trade For Alec Bohm

May 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) looks on after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Brewers Receive: INF Alec Bohm

Phillies Receive: LHP Robert Gasser, INF/OF Josh Adamczewski (Brewers' No. 10 prospect)

Breakdown: Bohm was talked about as a trade candidate numerous times over the last year. The 2026 season has been very tough for him. The 29-year-old former All-Star is slashing .184/.250/.279 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 38 games played. While this is the case, this is a guy who had 20 homers and 97 RBIs in 2023. In 2024, he had 15 homers and 97 RBIs in his lone All-Star season so far. In 2025, he took a step back with 11 homers and 59 RBIs. The upside is there, though.

If there is a team out there that could get him back on track, it would be Milwaukee. The Brewers are built to win right now. Taking a gamble on someone like Bohm would give the lineup, even though he's struggling right now. If the Brewers were to enter the playoffs later on this season with an infield featuring Vaughn and Jake Bauers at first base, Brice Turang at second base, Pratt at shortstop and Bohm at third base, that would be phenomenal.