Every time the Brewers need a big at-bat, Jackson Chourio is happy to oblige. Facing the best closer in MLB in Mason Miller, and down to his final strike, Chourio roped a line drive single to walk off the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.

"I'm very happy, happy that I could come through with a hit there," Chourio told Fox Sports reporter Tom Verducci through translator Daniel de Mondesert. "I got my family in the stands, so I dedicate this one to them. I was just happy to do it, I don't have words for this."

Teammates Garrett Mitchell and William Contreras each dumped a cooler of Gatorade on the superstar outfielder.

Chourio battled tough against Mason Miller. After swinging through two fastball strikes to fall behind 1-2, he fouled off a 104 MPH fastball then spat on a slider that would have finished off most hitters. He turned around the next fastball he got, smoking a 109 MPH line drive past Jake Cronenworth to put the Brewers up 2-0 in the NLDS.

Brewers React to Jackson Chourio's Walkoff Hit

Chourio's hit off Miller certainly marks one of the greatest postseason moments in Brewers history. It serves as just the third postseason walk-off hit in franchise history. Nyjer Morgan (2011 NLDS Game 5) and Mike Moustakas (2018 NLDS Game 1) are the other two to accomplish this feat.

"He's starting to realize how he has to play the game," Brewers manager Pat Murphy told Cameron Ezeir of CBS 58 Milwaukee. "He's coming into his own as a hitter. When he stays under control, it's amazing. He's, I think, turning into a bonafide topflight player."

Pat Murphy on Jackson Chourio: "I think he's turning into a bonified top flight player..."#Brewers pic.twitter.com/z0uRmBeP1K — Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) October 5, 2026

"Once Jack-Jack got up there, I felt really good about it," Brewers captain Christian Yelich told Verducci. "I knew he was going to hit something hard, luckily it got by him.

"He's just one of those players. He's super talented, super gifted. His hands are lightning. He can do whatever he wants on a baseball field. It's crazy to think in that moment you feel good about anybody against Mason Miller, you feel good right there."

To set up Chourio's big moment, the Brewers drew three critical walks against Miller. Yelich had the first, followed by Sal Frelick and Gary Sánchez.

"A tremendous at-bat on his part," Sánchez told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak. "Just on Chourio's part, he's got three years in the league. You look at him and it's like he's got 10 years of experience in the league. A fastball at 101 MPH, to be able to hit it with the authority he did, it's a very impressive at-bat on his part.

"As soon as it was hit, I had a good feeling we were going to tie the game up there, which was most important coming there. Once you see Sal coming around and Sal scored, the rest is history."

Some good insight here from Gary Sanchez, whose plate appearance helped keep that amazing ninth inning going for Jackson Chourio: pic.twitter.com/QfKiikrqP8 — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) October 5, 2026

Jackson Chourio Starring in the Postseason for the Brewers

When the lights shine the brightest, that's when a team needs their star player to perform the best. Chourio has done that throughout his career. Through 14 MLB postseason games, the 22-year-old has five home runs and 15 RBI.

Per MLB's Sarah Langs, Chourio is the 10th player to achieve such a feat. Langs also added that he was the youngest player on this list.

5+ HR & 15+ RBI before 15th career postseason game:



Jackson Chourio

Adolis García

Nomar Garciaparra

Jim Edmonds

José Bautista

Charlie Keller

B.J. Upton

Bernie Williams

Juan González

Paul Konerko



Chourio is, of course, the youngest on the list (as of that 14th game) https://t.co/QxN9ZsA0as — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 5, 2026

Chourio has already made his mark in the series. He hit a game-tying home run off Robbie Ray in the third inning of Game 1 before beating the best closer in baseball in Game 2. In his 14 postseason games, he's slashing .327/.357/.673 over 56 plate appearances.

The Brewers certainly envisioned this when they inked the 22-year-old to an $82 million extension before his MLB debut. Considering he also has two club options for $25 million apiece for 2032 and 2033, there's a good chance he'll be the superstar who carries the Brewers for a full decade.