Brewers Good, Bad, Ugly: Jackson Chourio Walk-Off Puts Padres on Brink

The Milwaukee Brewers are just one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series.

Milwaukee kicked off the National League Division Series on Saturday against the San Diego Padres with a win. On Sunday, it looked like the Padres were going to even the series at one game apiece. San Diego had Major League Baseball's No. 1 closer on the hill in Mason Miller and a 3-2 lead over Milwaukee heading into the ninth inning of Game 2. Then, things changed. Miller lost his command in the ninth inning and the Brewers capitalized.

After getting Garrett Mitchell to ground out, Miller proceeded to walk Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Andrew Vaughn to load the bases. Then, Jackson Chourio stepped up to the plate and singled to center field to drive in Yelich and Frelick to give Milwaukee the 4-3 win.

What a moment for Jackson Chourio.



WALK OFF WINNER! pic.twitter.com/D2GTtalxfg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

The Padres were a strike away from knotting the series at one game apiece ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 back in San Diego. Instead, the Brewers are a win away from ending the Padres' season. What a turnaround.

Here's the instant breakdown of Game 2 with the good, the bad and the ugly.

The Good

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) is out on a batted ball during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Chourio

For the second straight night, Chourio is the hero that Milwaukee needed. On Saturday, he blasted a homer in the Brewers' Game 1 win. Now, he has a walk-off under his belt off the game's best closer. It's hard to ask for much more out of a guy. Plus, let's not forget that he's just 22 years old. The Brewers have played in just two games so far in the 2026 postseason. Chourio has looked like a game-changer in both.

Logan Henderson

Logan Henderson gave the Brewers a chance to win. In his first playoff start, Henderson tossed five innings and allowed one earned run, and two runs total. He was excellent against a club that entered the series as the hottest team in baseball.

The Bullpen

For the second straight night, the Brewers' bullpen was excellent. Milwaukee's bullpen allowed one unearned run in four innings pitched.

The Bad

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) completes a double play getting San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (8) out on second base during the fourth inning in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brice Turang

The Brewers haven't gotten anything offensively from Turang yet in the series. He went 0-for-3 on Saturday and followed up by going 0-for-4 on Sunday.

The Ugly

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after the game against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Padres' Odds Of Advancing

The NLDS is a five-game series. Milwaukee is just one win away from advancing. This is a club that racked up 103 wins in the regular season. That certainly must be daunting for San Diego. Even if the Padres win the next two, then the Brewers could turn to Jacob Misiorowski again. All in all, it's a good time to be a Brewers fan.