Brewers Good, Bad, Ugly: Jackson Chourio Walk-Off Puts Padres on Brink
In this story:
The Milwaukee Brewers are just one win away from advancing to the National League Championship Series.
Milwaukee kicked off the National League Division Series on Saturday against the San Diego Padres with a win. On Sunday, it looked like the Padres were going to even the series at one game apiece. San Diego had Major League Baseball's No. 1 closer on the hill in Mason Miller and a 3-2 lead over Milwaukee heading into the ninth inning of Game 2. Then, things changed. Miller lost his command in the ninth inning and the Brewers capitalized.
After getting Garrett Mitchell to ground out, Miller proceeded to walk Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Andrew Vaughn to load the bases. Then, Jackson Chourio stepped up to the plate and singled to center field to drive in Yelich and Frelick to give Milwaukee the 4-3 win.
The Padres were a strike away from knotting the series at one game apiece ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 back in San Diego. Instead, the Brewers are a win away from ending the Padres' season. What a turnaround.
Here's the instant breakdown of Game 2 with the good, the bad and the ugly.
The Good
Jackson Chourio
For the second straight night, Chourio is the hero that Milwaukee needed. On Saturday, he blasted a homer in the Brewers' Game 1 win. Now, he has a walk-off under his belt off the game's best closer. It's hard to ask for much more out of a guy. Plus, let's not forget that he's just 22 years old. The Brewers have played in just two games so far in the 2026 postseason. Chourio has looked like a game-changer in both.
Logan Henderson
Logan Henderson gave the Brewers a chance to win. In his first playoff start, Henderson tossed five innings and allowed one earned run, and two runs total. He was excellent against a club that entered the series as the hottest team in baseball.
The Bullpen
For the second straight night, the Brewers' bullpen was excellent. Milwaukee's bullpen allowed one unearned run in four innings pitched.
The Bad
Brice Turang
The Brewers haven't gotten anything offensively from Turang yet in the series. He went 0-for-3 on Saturday and followed up by going 0-for-4 on Sunday.
The Ugly
The Padres' Odds Of Advancing
The NLDS is a five-game series. Milwaukee is just one win away from advancing. This is a club that racked up 103 wins in the regular season. That certainly must be daunting for San Diego. Even if the Padres win the next two, then the Brewers could turn to Jacob Misiorowski again. All in all, it's a good time to be a Brewers fan.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com