Sal Frelick Gives Statement on Brewers Culture After Game 2 Walk-Off Win

The Milwaukee Brewers pride themselves on executing the little details that show up in ball games. Perhaps no player better embodies that than Sal Frelick, a 5'9" outfielder who is an excellent baserunner, defender, and grinder at the plate.

"This is the stuff we take pride in," Frelick told Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin's Hunter Baumgardt. This is the stuff we practice every day in Spring Training is cutting the corner at third base, and not getting too wide and how much time you lose."

"It's the attention to detail that is instilled in our culture. Stuff I learned from this guy (points at Christian Yelich) when I first got called up. If you're not doing it right, you don't play. There isn't a consciousness to do it, it's just ingrained in you."

Sal Frelick on Scoring the Winning Run in Game 2 of the NLDS

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Brewers needed to find a way to make something happen. It started with walks by Yelich, Frelick, and Gary Sánchez to load the bases.

That brought Jackson Chourio to the plate, with the chance to deliver one of the most iconic at-bats in Brewers postseason history. After a six-pitch battle, Chourio won with a single up the middle.

Chourio rightfully got the credit for coming through at the plate against Miller, the best closer in baseball. But it was going to be a close play at home, as Chourio's single came off the bat at 109 MPH and Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill fired the ball back in 99 MPH. Frelick was going to have to make sure he got to the plate as quickly as possible.

"The guy on the mound is throwing hard and the guy at the plate hits the ball hard. I had a feeling on a hit that it would be a close play at the plate."

Because Frelick was able to cut the corner at third, he was able to slide ahead of Merrill's throw home. The ball got away from Padres catcher Freddy Fermin, who tried to pick and make the tag in one motion in vain.

But it was that attention to detail rounding third base that made the difference. That forced the Padres to rush defensively and Frelick to score easily. Now, they enter San Diego with a controlling 2-0 lead in the series.

They'll have a chance to close out the Padres in Game 3. They'll start trade deadline acquisition Dustin May, who will make his first postseason appearance since the 2020 World Series. A sweep would allow the Brewers to rest while they await the winner of the Dodgers vs. Braves series, which is guaranteed to go four games.