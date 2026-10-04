Brewers Game 3 NLDS Starter Announced vs. Padres (And Why It's Correct)

The Milwaukee Brewers will have a day off on Monday before Game 3 action against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in the 2026 National League Division Series.

Milwaukee took down the Padres on Saturday in Game 1, thanks to home runs from Jackson Chourio and William Contreras. The Brewers and Padres followed up with Game 2 action on Sunday afternoon with Logan Henderson taking the hill. Henderson tossed five innings against the Padres and allowed one earned run, and two runs total.

Heading into the NLDS, it was known that Jacob Misiorowski would be taking the hill in Game 1 and Henderson would get the ball in Game 2. But Game 3 was more of a question mark. On Sunday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced that Dustin May will get the ball, as shared on X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Dustin May will start Game 3 for the Brewers," McCalvy wrote. "Besides his postseason experience and success this year against the Padres, 'We brought him in to do that,' Pat Murphy said. RHP Nick Pivetta will start Game 3 in San Diego opposite Dustin May."

Dustin May Will Get The Ball

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the series, May and Robert Gasser seemed to be the most likely options to take the hill in Game 3. With the regular season winding down, Gasser actually was better than May. Gasser finished the regular season with a 3.87 ERA in 21 total appearances, including 20 starts. Since Aug. 26, Gasser logged a 1.67 ERA in six outings, to go along with a 31-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

Since Aug. 26, May has logged a 5.40 ERA and a 26-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 2/3 innings pitched across seven outings. So, why May over Gasser? First and foremost, he has faced off against the Padres three times this season and has had success. On May 9, he tossed six innings against the Padres and allowed just two runs, to go along with seven strikeouts. On June 15, May tossed a complete-game shutout with just one base hit and walk allowed. On Aug. 12, May tossed seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.

In total, May has a 1.23 ERA in 22 innings pitched against the Padres on the season.

Plus, May has nine playoff appearances under his belt in his career so far. The righty has a 3.86 postseason ERA so far in his career. In comparison, Gasser has a 6.75 ERA in just two postseason appearances in his career so far.

Gasser was hotter down the stretch, but May has playoff experience and success specifically against the Padres. In this case, it put him over the top ahead of Gasser.