Sal Frelick's Baffling Brewers Season Leaves Need for Explanation

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick has been a very solid player for most of his first three-and-a-half major league seasons, but not so far this year.

Coming off his first above-average offensive season last year at age 25, there was real hope that Frelick might take a jump into the "borderline All-Star" category. Instead, he's backsliding, producing a .609 OPS and negative-0.3 bWAR through his first 63 games.

The offensive struggles for Frelick are concerning enough on their own, but he's also playing much worse defense than his previous Gold Glove standard. There are some dots to connect here, and some questions to ask about how likely it is that the status quo can be overturned in short order.

What's really going on with Frelick?

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) drives in a run on a fielder’s choice during the second inning of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 24, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sometimes, struggles just happen. Baseball is a really, really hard sport, after all. Plus, Frelick's horrific .243 BABIP and near-identical hard-hit rate in comparison to his good 2025 season suggest that some positive regression could be on the horizon.

But there's also at least some chance that Frelick is playing through an injury, or even multiple injuries. In the offseason, he pulled out of the World Baseball Classic and cited a knee issue that had plagued him since college, which seems as though it could eventually lead to surgery. Then in April, he left a game early with a sore side that could very well still be hampering him.

The fact that Frelick's defensive metrics have fallen off a cliff are the biggest indicator that something injury-related could still be in play. He dropped from the 93rd percentile in outs above average last year to the 52nd this year.

His arm value, per Baseball Savant, has dropped from the 71st percentile to the ninth. A player uses his whole body on the throw, and a side injury in particular would seem to threaten that same player's arm strength. His average throw velocity from the outfield last year was 86.7 mph; this year, it's 83.2 mph.

Maybe it's unfair to either suggest injuries are worse than they really are, or to give Frelick an easy out for his struggles. But this just feels like one of those situations where it eventually comes out that the player was fighting through something all along and couldn't quite achieve his usual standards.