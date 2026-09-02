Should Brewers Be Concerned Over Kyle Harrison's Velocity Drop?

The Milwaukee Brewers got off to the worst possible start in their high-stakes four-game series against the Chicago Cubs, getting blown out 17-3.

Although the Brewers leveled the series against the Cubs with a solid 9-4 win on Tuesday, their lopsided defeat in the series opener raised concerns. Milwaukee gave the ball to left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison to open the series, and the 25-year-old had one of the worst starts of his entire career. Harrison allowed nine runs on 10 hits and gave up a career-high five home runs. The four-year veteran threw 98 pitches in the game, but only lasted 3 2/3 innings.

Harrison has not looked the same since returning from a stint on the injured list with left forearm tightness in early August. He has put together a few solid outings, allowing one or fewer runs, but he's also allowed 28 hits across his past four starts, and his velocity has been noticeably down.

Harrison hasn't looked the same recently

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison warms up before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Harrison’s four-seam fastball has not had the same zip since a stint on the injured list for forearm tightness in July, and with two outs in the first inning, former Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor hit that pitch for a two-run shot, his first home run for the Cubs," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote on Tuesday. "Nico Hoerner made it back-to-back homers by hitting another fastball on the way to a 4-0 lead.

"Then there’s the velocity issue. Harrison’s four-seamer averaged 93.4 mph, down 1.4 mph from his season average. It’s been an issue for weeks. The Brewers placed their top option for long relief, Bryse Wilson, on the injured list hours earlier with a low back strain, so Harrison remained on the mound for 98 pitches and 11 outs, marking the fourth time in franchise history that a pitcher threw as many pitches in fewer than four innings."

Despite his velocity clearly being down since returning from injury, Harrison says he feels great physically and believes it will be back. Even if that's the case and the 25-year-old is healthy, the Brewers should still be concerned about the dip, especially if it could be lingering issues from his prior injury.

Milwaukee is already using a six-man starting rotation to manage pitcher workloads down the stretch as the postseason draws closer, so Harrison should be receiving plenty of rest between outings. Despite rest, his velocity issues have persisted for weeks, which is concerning.

Harrison is a key piece of Milwaukee's starting rotation and will likely play a major role in the playoffs after posting a 3.45 ERA across 22 starts. The Brewers need him to return to form and work through what he's dealing with before the postseason, and there's not much time left.