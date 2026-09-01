Where Is Jett Williams? Latest on Brewers' No. 10 Prospect

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Freddy Peralta — and Tobias Myers — to the New York Mets ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, they received two very intriguing prospects in return.

They were starter Brandon Sproat and infielder/outfielder Jett Williams. When the Brewers acquired Williams and Sproat, both immediately became top-10 prospects in the Milwaukee farm system. Williams actually was the higher-ranked prospect and was penciled in as the club's No. 3 prospect initially after the deal.

Sproat came in at No. 6. Sproat graduated from prospect status earlier in the season. He appeared in 21 games for Milwaukee and logged a 5.27 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched. He was sent down to the minors earlier in August and hasn't pitched in a big league game since Aug. 3.

Jett Williams Is Hurting

Mar 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jett Williams (76) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Williams, he hasn't made his big league debut just yet. There were points earlier in the season in which fans clamored for Milwaukee to give Williams a shot at the hot corner. But he wasn't promoted then, and there isn't anything imminent for him right now.

Williams missed a month of action between July 7 and Aug. 8. It was a wrist injury that knocked him out of action for that month. Then, when he returned on Aug. 8, he re-aggravated it and was sent to Arizona to see a specialist to determine the severity of the wrist injury. That was almost a one month ago and there haven't been many updates since.

That's why Brewers fans likely haven't heard much about Williams recently. Or, at least, not as much about him as early on in the season.

Williams currently is the Brewers' No. 10 overall prospect. So far this season, he has slashed .233/.340/.384 with a .723 OPS, nine homers, 41 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, nine doubles and five triples in 81 games played. At this point, he seems like more of an option for the 2027 season, instead of 2026.

In Triple-A, he got time at shortstop, third base and in center field before getting hurt. Shortstop is all set in the majors. The Brewers have Cooper Pratt and handed him a long-term deal, and he has looked great. Center field likely is set as well. We've seen Garrett Mitchell, Luis Lara and Jackson Chourio all get time out there throughout the season. All are under control beyond the 2026 season. If Williams is going to make a big impact in 2027, third base seems like his best pathway to playing time.

That's far ahead, though. Plus, Andrew Fischer has 42 homers and 100 RBIs down in the minors and will have an argument himself this upcoming spring. For now, it's a waiting game to see how Williams' wrist heals up. That will determine his next steps.