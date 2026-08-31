Brewers Get Bullpen Game-Changer for Cubs Series Opener

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of their best relievers officially back in the mix.

Over the weekend, it was shared that 26-year-old reliever Abner Uribe was with the club and expected to be activated off the Injured List ahead of Milwaukee's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

That is exactly what has happened.

The Brewers announced that Uribe's back and Bryse Wilson has been placed on the 15-day Injured List with a lower back strain as the corresponding move.

Abner Uribe Is Back

Aug 9, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Abner Uribe (45) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it was expected that Uribe would return, that doesn't make the news any less positive. The Brewers have been firing on all cylinders recently and now they get a legit weapon back in the bullpen in Uribe. Before he landed on the Injured List, he had a 2.05 ERA and a 48-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 1/3 innings pitched. It doesn't get much better than that.

Despite how good those numbers look, they don't even tell the whole story. Uribe was arguably the hottest reliever in baseball when he went down. Uribe hadn't given up a run in 21 straight appearances.

The last time Uribe allowed an earned run was on June 19. After that, he went 21 straight outings without a run and had a 0.00 ERA and a 19-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 2/3 innings pitched. If that version of Uribe is coming back, that immediately makes the Brewers more dangerous.

Bryse Wilson To The Injured List

Aug 19, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bryse Wilson (41) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson has been very good for Milwaukee when he has taken the mound. He has pitched in 12 games for the Brewers and has a 2.55 ERA to show for it. Plus, he has an absurd 22-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

It's been a roller coaster of a year for him. He has had stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs, as well as Milwaukee. There was a point earlier in the campaign in which he left Milwaukee for a second and entered free agency, but he returned. While it's never great to lose a guy to the Injured List, with reinforcements coming for the bullpen, it seemed like Wilson would be someone who could lose his spot. Uribe is up and JoJo Romero will return soon. Milwaukee is fortunate to keep Wilson, at the very least, rather than having to designate him for assignment.

At the end of the day, the Brewers are better today than they were yesterday.