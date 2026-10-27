Brewers Starting Lineup for Game 4 vs. Rays: What Changed and What Matters

The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from a World Series championship and completing one of the greatest postseason runs in the last 30 years. Entering Game 4, they made one minor change to their lineup. Here's who they'll start in a potential closeout.

1. LF Jackson Chourio



2. 1B Jake Bauers



3. DH Christian Yelich



4. C William Contreras



5. 2B Brice Turang



6. RF Sal Frelick



7. SS Cooper Pratt



8. CF Garrett Mitchell



9. 3B David Hamilton



SP Dustin May

The one change is switching Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell in the lineup. Frelick bats sixth while Mitchell slides down to eighth. Otherwise, they will still start the same nine hitters for all four World Series games.

It will be a bullpen game for the Brewers in Game 4. Dustin May and Shane Drohan will see the early innings, then Pat Murphy will decide who comes in next. Middle-inning relievers like JoJo Romero and DL Hall could be a factor in this game, like they were in Game 2.

Takeaways from Brewers Game 4 Starting Lineup

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (10) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frelick has had a terrific World Series. He's hit safely in all three games, going 4-for-10 at the plate with a home run and a double. His all-out effort and style of play is something that is collectively ingrained in the Brewers' culture. It serves as a big reason why they are on the cusp of a championship.

Mitchell, on the other hand, is only 2-for-11 in the series. One of his hits was part of that historic fifth inning in Game 3. Switching spots with Frelick is more about playing the hotter hand in a potential closeout game. Mitchell has otherwise been a big contributor in the postseason with the bat and glove.

Jackson Chourio is perhaps one multi-hit game away from World Series MVP honors. He and William Contreras have recorded multi-hit games in each of the first three games of the series. Chourio is 8-for-14 in the series so far.

Brewers Face Griffin Jax in Closeout Game

Aug 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers haven't seen much of Griffin Jax. The Rays starter was once a late-inning reliever for the Twins, but Tampa Bay converted him to a starter this season. Jax offers a six-pitch repertoire of nasty offerings: a four-seamer, sinker, cutter, curveball, sweeper, and changeup.

With Tampa Bay's backs against the wall, it is a "Johnny Wholestaff" type of game. It could be a short start for Jax, who has six innings between two appearances. His ALCS start was four innings. However, the Brewers will want to get into the Rays bullpen as soon as possible.

The Brewers should be prepared for Rays manager Kevin Cash to aggressively manage his pitching staff. But if they can score early, they can dictate the flow of the game and perhaps even weaken Cash's options late in the game.

If the Brewers can turn this game into a bullpen battle, they're in great shape to close out this World Series with a four-game sweep.