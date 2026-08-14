The Jesús Made Debate Facing Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have Major League Baseball's No. 1 overall prospect and something that should be an easy decision.

Jesús Made is No. 1 prospect in baseball and he should be on his way to Triple-A very soon.

Arguably, there's no reason to keep him in Double-A any longer. It's true that he's very young. Made is just 19 years old. But he has dominated Double-A pitching all season to this point and arguably doesn't have anything else to prove with Biloxi. If his age is the only reason he's still in Double-A, that would be a bad move.

Made has played in 100 games so far this season. The young infielder has slashed .282/.362/.455 with an .818 OPS, 13 home runs, 78 RBIs, 32 stolen bases, 21 doubles, five triples and 76 runs scored. On top of this, he has struck out just 65 times this season, in comparison to 51 walks. Frankly, there really isn't much more you can ask out of a prospect. He's a star in the making.

The Brewers Should Promote Jesús Made

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made listens to instructions during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He's a five-tool player and has shown it this season.

Last year was when he really put himself on the map. Made saw time in Class-A, High-A and Double-A in 2025. He has been even better this year. In 2025, he slashed .285/.379/.413 with a .792 OPS, six home runs, 61 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases in 115 games played.

Throughout Made's meteoric rise through the Brewers' farm system — and across prospect lists across baseball — one comparison that has consistently popped up is Jackson Chourio. They started their professional baseball careers at similar ages and have put up some pretty similar numbers.

Made is in his third professional season and has spent it in Double-A. The same happened with Chourio back in 2023. That year, Chourio played in 122 games in Double-A and slashed .280/.336/.467 with an .803 OPS, 22 home runs, 89 RBIs, 43 stolen bases, 23 doubles and three triple. Outside of home runs, Made's numbers are right around that pace, if not better.

Back in 2023, Chourio got his promotion to Triple-A and he made six appearances. Then, he began the 2024 season with the big league club.

Made has followed a similar path to Chourio. So, with that being said, he should have a promotion coming in the not-so-distant future if the club wants to maintain the trend. He has dominated Double-A pitching all year. Why not give him a shot? He isn't likely to be promoted to the majors this season, but he should be in Triple-A very soon.