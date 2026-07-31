The One Thing That Could Hold Up Potential Brewers' Tarik Skubal Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to make some noise this year at the trade deadline, which is now just a few days away. For much of July, they have been linked to Detroit Tigers ace and back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is going to cost a lot, but industry sources believe the Brewers are in a good position to potentially make a run at him.

However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic sang a different tune and poured cold water on the idea, sharing what he thinks will ultimately prevent the Brewers from being able to land him.

"I just don't know that parting with the premium young talent it's going to take, that they're going to have enough of an appetite to do it," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory.

The Brewers have the assets to trade for Tarik Skubal, but @Ken_Rosenthal is unsure if they'll have the stomach for it.



"I just don't know that parting with the premium young talent it's going to take, that they're going to have enough of an appetite to do it." pic.twitter.com/6qhVyLSqoZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 30, 2026

Brewers face obstacle in Tarik Skubal pursuit

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) stands on the mound against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are a team that likes to draft and develop rather than trade for proven premier talent. They often build from within to create a consistent contender. In fact, they traded Freddy Peralta before the season so they could capitalize on his value before he hit free agency.

Trading for Skubal would be a departure from how they usually do things, and it will be interesting to see if they are actually able to do it. But their willingness to do it is another matter.

They may not want to part ways with the top young talent that they have, especially since Skubal is a rental, but if they were to make the deal, they would be the team best equipped to stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from a three-peat this coming October.

But the question is whether or not the Brewers are actually willing to give up top talent in order to acquire it just for a few months. Chances are that even if they do acquire him, they will not be able to keep him in free agency.

The Brewers may not want to deviate from how they typically do things, and it ultimately might be worth keeping the young talent they already have and looking elsewhere for starting pitching help, as there are always plenty of starters on the market at the trade deadline.

We'll see where the Brewers ultimately land and if they will try to make a play for Skubal, but Rosenthal doesn't seem to think it's very likely that they will actually be able to land him.