Brewers-Tigers Tarik Skubal Trade Would Be Pricey, But Milwaukee Could Handle It

As the chatter around Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has increased, the Milwaukee Brewers are a team that has been floated out there as a suitor who would make sense.

There are a few reasons for this. Milwaukee is already elite and could go and make a deep run this season. The Brewers actually just reached 40 wins on Sunday faster than any other team in franchise history. Talking about the idea of adding another superstar isn't necessarily because the club desperately needs to make a move, but more because Milwaukee could contend this year and a Skubal deal would be the cherry on top.

Also, Milwaukee's past deal to acquire CC Sabathia has been brought up a lot. The Brewers made a significant push to land one of the game's best pitchers at the time in large part because the team felt like they could go on a run. Sabathia was a pending free agent and was just a rental with no long-term money attached. Skubal is in a similar boat.

Should The Brewers Call Detroit?

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The idea of adding Skubal also makes a lot of sense because Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson are all on the Injured List right now. The Brewers could use an arm and Skubal's is the best in the business when fully healthy. But what could a deal look like? ESPN's Paul Hembekides and Kiley McDaniel made an intriguing pitch.

"The offer: OF Luis Lara, 3B Andrew Fischer and RHP Coleman Crow," Hembekides and McDaniel wrote. "Milwaukee's internal model would likely reject this, but owner Mark Attanasio should override it. Skubal could deliver a 2008 CC Sabathia-type stretch run, one that would narrow the gap between the Brewers and Dodgers in a potential playoff rematch. Skubal in Game 1. Jacob Misiorowski in Game 2. Kyle Harrison in Game 3. That trio would provide Milwaukee its clearest path to a pennant since 1982."

The thing about Milwaukee's farm system is that this would be a lot, but the Brewers wouldn't even be trading one of their top-four prospects. Lara is No. 5 and Fischer is No. 6. In a perfect world, the Brewers would find a way to land Skubal without giving up Fischer. That's not to say Lara and Crow don't have big upside, but Fischer has the power upside the Brewers have been needing for years.

This is just a hypothetical at this point. But the Skubal market is only going to get more interesting. He made his first minor league rehab outing on Sunday and pitched five shutout innings for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps. Skubal tossed 55 pitches in the contest, including an eye-popping 54 strikes.

If the Tigers make him available, Milwaukee should be all over him.