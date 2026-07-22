Brewers-Tarik Skubal Blockbuster Trade Rumors Aren’t Dead Yet

For as good as the Milwaukee Brewers are in the standings, this is a club that needs more pitching if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Last year, the Brewers set the franchise record for wins in a season with 97. While this is the case, when Milwaukee faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, they were swept in four games. The Brewers are better in the standings this season than they were at this point last year. In 2025, Milwaukee was 60-41 through 101 games. This year, the Brewers are 63-38 in the same sample size.

But this is a club that is currently down three starters in Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester. Of this group, only Harrison is going to return this season. The Brewers have a better record than at this point last year, but the rotation is thinner. The Dodgers are the team to beat in the National League and the Brewers need more firepower. It doesn't hurt that they have the best farm system in baseball. That's why big-name guys, like Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta have been floated as trade deadline fits, among others.

The Trade Deadline Is Approaching Quickly

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While someone like Skubal seems like a pipe dream, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon added some fuel to the fire on Wednesday. Rosenthal and Sammon reported that the Detroit Tigers are "mulling the possibility" of flipping Skubal for a package that would help the team win this season, and into the future.



"The Detroit Tigers probably cannot trade Tarik Skubal without dramatically compromising their chances of winning the World Series. But the Tigers are at least mulling the possibility of securing a package for Skubal that potentially would keep them strong in the present while making them stronger for the future."

Should Milwaukee Consider Trading Logan Henderson?

Jul 9, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) is congratulated by teammates after he was removed from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This report alone isn't what makes the Brewers more interesting. Rosenthal and Sammon noted that the Tigers would be looking for a controllable starting pitcher plus "quality prospects" in return for Skubal and then name-dropped eight young starters who would intrigue Detroit, including Brewers hurler Logan Henderson.

Henderson returned to the mound in the majors on July 9 after missing time due to a back injury. Overall, Henderson has made seven starts this season and has a 2.97 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched. He made his big league debut last year and had a 1.78 ERA in five starts.

When healthy, Henderson has looked like a front-of-the-rotation starter. Plus, he's under team control through the 2031 season.

Arguably, this is a Brewers team worth investing in. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, but they're full of injuries, like Milwaukee, and are vulnerable. Milwaukee is just a half-game behind the Dodgers despite injuries of its own. If the Brewers were to enter the playoffs with a starting rotation featuring Skubal, Jacob Misiorowski, Harrison, Lance McCullers Jr. if he can stay healthy and be inserted into the rotation, and Brandon Sproat, that arguably would be enough to make a deep run.

Skubal is one of the most talented pitchers on the planet. It's interesting that Rosenthal and Sammon mentioned Henderson's name when talking about pitchers the Tigers could like in a deal. With Henderson's injury history, arguably, this is the type of idea the club should consider if Detroit is actually open to dealing Skubal.