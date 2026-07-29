MLB Insider Names Brewers As Top Tarik Skubal Trade Contender, Ahead Of Dodgers

Many MLB experts and insiders are expecting the Milwaukee Brewers to be among the most aggressive teams ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Just how aggressive will general manager Matt Arnold be though?

With the Brewers seeking to avenge last year's NLCS loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, make their first Fall Classic since 1982 and win their first World Series ever, will Arnold pull the trigger and acquire Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal?

Milwaukee has been linked to the two-time AL Cy Young award winner for weeks.

With Skubal taking the mound for the Tigers on Wednesday, some are wondering if it'll be his final start with Detroit.

MLB.com senior national reporter Mark Feinsand named the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays as the top two contenders to land Skubal in a trade by Monday's deadline, ahead of the Dodgers.

"The immediate reaction is always to say the Dodgers are the biggest threat, but in this case, I don’t think they are. I would put the Brewers and Rays ahead of the rest of the pack, as Milwaukee and Tampa Bay have deep farm systems and a real opportunity to make some noise in October with the addition of the two-time Cy Young winner," Feinsand wrote. "While teams like those won’t necessarily be in the mix for Skubal when he becomes a free agent, both the Brewers and Rays should be able to handle adding his salary for two months if they believe he can help them get to (and win) the World Series."

Who Would Tigers Want From Brewers In Possible Tarik Skubal Trade?

Jul 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy discussed Wednesday what the Tigers would potentially want from Milwaukee in a trade for Skubal.

"But (the Brewers) are open to being more aggressive at this year’s Deadline and have touched base with the Tigers on Skubal and with the Padres on Mason Miller. The tricky part is coming up with a return that meets Detroit’s asking price, which almost certainly would include a Major League-ready starter," McCalvy said. "The Brewers have a number of arms in that category -- Kyle Harrison, Brandon Sproat, Logan Henderson -- but that would mean taking a chunk out of the rotation for this year and beyond in order to land a No. 1 like Skubal for two or three months. One can certainly make the argument it’s worth it, and the Brewers saw what can happen in 2008 when they went all-in for CC Sabathia. But there are plenty of other examples of the risk in that strategy."

Logan Henderson, in particular, would be a tough piece to let go of.

The 24-year-old right-hander pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings with two hits and two walks allowed with seven strikeouts in a win vs. the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Henderson's performance bettered his numbers this season to a 5-1 record, 2.66 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 44 innings pitched covering nine starts.

Arnold and company may be better off targeting an impactful, but non-Skubal option before Monday's trade deadline.