Brewers' Wild Comeback Streak Puts Them in Rare Company With 2018 Red Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers have made a habit of doing the improbable this October, and their latest comeback has them approaching territory occupied by one of baseball's most dominant recent champions: the Boston Red Sox.

Through 10 games of the 2026 postseason, Milwaukee has trailed in eight contests. Remarkably, the Brewers have rallied to win seven of those games, compiling a 9-1 playoff record and moving within two victories of the franchise's first World Series championship.

Their latest escape came Saturday night at American Family Field, where Milwaukee erased a four-run deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 in Game 2 of the World Series. The victory gave the Brewers a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The performance also strengthened comparisons to the 2018 Red Sox, who finished their championship postseason with an 11-3 record after winning 108 regular-season games. Milwaukee, which led Major League Baseball with 103 regular-season victories, now has an opportunity to finish with an even better postseason winning percentage than that Boston powerhouse.

The Brewers became just the fifth team in MLB history to overcome multiple four-run deficits for victories in a single postseason, joining the 1996 New York Yankees, 2002 Anaheim Angels, 2005 Chicago White Sox and 2022 Philadelphia Phillies.

How the Brewers Compare to the 2018 Red Sox

Led by Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and eventual World Series MVP Steve Pearce, Boston defeated the New York Yankees in four games in the American League Division Series before eliminating the Houston Astros in five games in the AL Championship Series.

The Red Sox the dispatched the Dodgers in five games to capture their fourth World Series title since 2004. Like Milwaukee, Boston demonstrated an ability to overcome substantial deficits on baseball's biggest stage.

In Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox trailed Los Angeles 4-0 entering the seventh inning before scoring nine unasnwered runs to secure the victory, 9-6. Boston clinched the series the following night with a 5-1 win.

Milwaukee enters Monday with a .900 postseason winning percentage, compared to Boston's .786 mark in 2018. Winning the next two games would give the Brewers an 11-1 postseason record, matching the 1999 Yankees and 2005 White Sox for the best postseason winning percentage of the Wild Card Era.

The Brewers' bullpen has also been instrumental in their success. Through 10 postseason games, Milwaukee relievers have recorded a 1.24 ERA, while eight of the team's nine victories have been credited to relief pitchers, matching the 2015 Kansas City Royals for the most relief wins in a single postseason.

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