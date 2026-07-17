Things Aren't Looking Good for Brewers, Brandon Woodruff

The Milwaukee Brewers are missing Brandon Woodruff right now and things don't sound good right now.

Woodruff is on the 60-Day Injured List right now with a shoulder injury. It was revealed that he's dealing with a new injury to his anterior shoulder capsule. It was shared that Woodruff would be seeking a second opinion from surgeon Dr. Keith Meister.

It's important to note that his 2023 season was ended early due to an anterior shoulder capsule injury that required surgery and knocked him out for the entire 2024 season as well. While the club hasn't announced the results of Woodruff's testing, there was a bit of an update on Friday. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said the "outlook isn't good" and the club is waiting for Woodruff to address the media himself to announce an update, as shared by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“The outlook isn’t good,” Murphy said. “I’m going to let Woody get specific with you and let him be the one to announce what he wants to announce.”

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Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, there's no reason to speculate on someone's health. Based on Murphy's words, it sounds like whatever update is coming isn't going to be a good one. Rosiak noted that the current plan is for Woodruff to speak to the media on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Brewers are doing a Woodruff trading card bobblehead giveaway. Then, the current expectation is to hear from him on Sunday.

At the end of the day, Woodruff has given everything that he can to the Milwaukee Brewers. Woodruff was selected by the Brewers in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft and eventually made his big league debut in 2017 with the organization. He has spent his entire nine-year big league career in Milwaukee and has delivered when the Brewers have needed him. Even before getting hurt this season, he was lights-out. Woodruff has a 2.98 ERA in nine starts this season. Hopefully, we see Woodruff back on the mound for the Brewers at some point, whether that's this season or next.

The Brewers have played their best stretch of baseball in their history over the last few years. Woodruff has been a major reason why. Even when he has not been on the field, he's a leader for this club. On Sunday, we're likely to find out a bit more about the righty.