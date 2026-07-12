Brewers 'Urgency' Increasing to Add Starter With Brandon Woodruff Out

The Milwaukee Brewers need some more firepower right now in the starting rotation.

Now, of course, the Brewers have had success in the pitching department so far this season. The Brewers have the best rotation ERA in baseball at 3.29, but that doesn't tell the entire story for the organization at this point. Right now, Milwaukee's healthy starters include Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Sproat, Logan Henderson, and Shane Drohan. Brandon Woodruff is on the Injured List with a shoulder injury and at this point, it's unclear when we will see him again.

Kyle Harrison also was placed on the Injured List with left forearm tightness. Any time you see an injury like that, it's certainly concerning. In Harrison's place, Robert Gasser was promoted to help Milwaukee get through in the rotation.

Injuries are crushing Milwaukee's rotation, to say the least. Even a club as good as the Brewers can't overcome injuries like these forever. In response, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Milwaukee's "urgency" to acquire a starter at the trade deadline has "heightened."

The Brewers Need To Add

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers’ urgency to acquire a starter at the deadline was heightened with the uncertainty of veteran Brandon Woodruff pitching again this season," Nightengale wrote. "They would also like to acquire an impact bat for the left side of their infield."

The Brewers are built to contend this season. Milwaukee is 59-36 on the season and arguably is the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League. But if it can't add another starter, that may not end up being the case.

Over the last few months, the Brewers have consistently been linked to the Detroit Tigers as a potential fit for Tarik Skubal, but that doesn't seem likely at this moment. The Tigers have been hot and now are 2 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot. Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox has been another guy floated in speculation for the Brewers, but they are red-hot at the moment as well.

If the Brewers want a starter, someone like Reid Detmers or José Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels could make sense. Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants could make sense as well. While the Red Sox are hot, someone like Patrick Sandoval could be an intriguing option as well, even though they have started to turn their season around. All in all, the Brewers need an arm and they need one desperately.