This Brewers-Rockies Trade Would Be Game-Changer for Milwaukee's Bullpen

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to make a deep run this season, they should take a long look at the bullpen market ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Milwaukee is 46-29 on the season and can be really dangerous in the National League this season, but adding another bullpen piece or two would go a long way. Right now, Milwaukee has the ninth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.55. That's solid, but when fellow contenders, like the Atlanta Braves, are ahead of you, you need to keep adding. The Braves are actually leading baseball with a 2.87 bullpen ERA.

For Milwaukee, a team to watch should be the Colorado Rockies and specifically righty Antonio Senzatela. On Monday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a list of 10 "under-the-radar" trade candidates to watch this summer. Senzatela popped up on the list and Bowden said he's "most likely" to be dealt by the Rockies.

"Antonio Senzatela, RHP, Colorado Rockies," Bowden wrote. "The Rockies made an excellent decision to move Senzatela from the rotation to the bullpen. They then changed both his pitch repertoire and sequencing, which has led to a 2.23 ERA over 22 appearances. The key for him has been his cutter. Most contending teams will be looking to acquire relievers and he’s the most likely to be dealt by the Rockies."

Brewers-Rockies Antonio Senzatela Mock Trade

Jun 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Senzatela has been excellent for the Rockies this season and has a 2.23 ERA in 22 appearances. This is the first season he has come out of the bullpen full-time. He signed a five-year, $50.5 million deal that has a $14 million club option for the 2027 season. If the Brewers want him, they will have to pay up for him.

Brewers Receive: RHP Antonio Senzatela

Rockies Receive: OF Braylon Payne (MIL's No. 12 prospect), 1B Blake Burke (MIL's No. 15 prospect)

In this scenario, the Brewers send two top-15 prospects in the club's farm system for Senzatela. The righty is having an excellent season and would fit into Milwaukee's bullpen well. The price tag on the club option could be viewed as a bit high, though. If the Brewers are going to target a guy who realistically could only spend a few months in town, it would be surprising to see a top-10 prospect getting moved. But, two top-15 prospects should be a fair value for a guy who had a 6.65 ERA in 2025 in 30 appearances, including 23 starts.