If the 2027 Major League Baseball season were to begin today, the Milwaukee Brewers would be among the deepest teams in baseball when it comes to the catcher position.

William Contreras is the starter for the organization and hopefully will be for a long time. There even have been some rumblings this offseason about the possibility of a long-term contract extension, although nothing has gotten done just yet. Beyond Contreras, the Brewers have 26-year-old former first-round pick Bo Naylor and No. 11 overall prospect Jeferson Quero. There was a point when Quero was the No. 1 overall prospect for Milwaukee, but injuries derailed him. But he's still just 24 years old.

Frankly, this is a great group and the Brewers should be heading into 2027 with two of the three in the majors and one down in Triple-A. If Naylor beats out Quero in Spring Training, great. If Quero wins the backup job, great. Either way, the Brewers will be solid. While this is the case, Milwaukee technically has to decide whether or not to tender a contract to Naylor and MLB Trade Rumors surprisingly listed him as a non-tender candidate.

The Brewers Shouldn't Non-Tender Bo Naylor

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Bo Naylor (14) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond Naylor, Joey Bart, Nick Fortes, Rafael Marchan, Logan O'Hoppe and Connor Wong were the other catchers listed as potential non-tender candidates.

Arguably, this is surprising. In MLB Trade Rumors' annual projection of arbitration salaries, Naylor only came in at $1.5 million. Why would you not retain a player like that? Naylor only played in three games in the majors for Milwaukee in 2026 and went 2-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs. But this is a former first-round pick we're talking about who hit at least 11 or more homers in three straight seasons between 2023 and 2025.

In 2025, he was a 1.6 WAR player, despite batting .195. When evaluating contract numbers across the league, you tend to see one win above replacement valued around $8 million or more. Even when Naylor couldn't hit well in 2025, he still made a positive impact.

Naylor played in 14 games in Triple-A after being acquired by Milwaukee and slashed .283/.353/.550 with a .903 OPS, four home runs, 17 RBIs and four doubles. If he were available in free agency, he'd be the perfect buy-low candidate for Milwaukee to target. But it already has him.

It's not even as if keeping Naylor would negatively impact Quero. The Brewers have been given a fourth option year for Quero, so right now there's not much of a risk of losing him. Frankly, there's no reason to non-tender Naylor. He's going to be cheap and has upside.