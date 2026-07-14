MLB Missed the Mark With Brewers' Brice Turang's All-Star Snub

The 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday night from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It should be a fun night with the game's best competing to see whether the American League or National League will come out on top this year. The All-Star break has already been electric with the Home Run Derby taking place on Monday night. Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals took the crown after upsetting Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies in the finals. It was a great start to the festivities and there should be more fireworks on Tuesday.

Despite a 59-37 record, there isn't going to be a lot of Milwaukee Brewers representation in the big game. The Brewers somehow landed just two All-Stars: starter Jacob Misiorowski and catcher William Contreras. Unfortunately, Misiorowski won't be able to pitch in the contest. He was expected to pitch in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, but didn't after not bouncing back well from his last start.

The Brewers Won't Have Enough Representation In The All-Star Game

Jul 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) circles the bases on a two run homer run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contreras is a reserve for the National League club and absolutely earned the honor with a stellar first half of the season.

The fact that just two members of the Brewers were named All-Stars is a bit shocking. If Kyle Harrison hadn't landed on the Injured List, maybe he could've been an option as pitchers have dropped left and right due to injuries. Abner Uribe or Aaron Ashby, who is leading the league with 12 wins, could've been bullpen options. Of all the guys on the club, the player who should've absolutely been on the National League All-Star team, along with Contreras and Misiorowski, is second baseman Brice Turang.

Turang has played in 91 games this season and already has racked up 4.0 wins above replacement, which is second on the team behind Misiorowski at 4.2. Turang is tied for 15th in the league with All-Star outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela. Ozzie Albies is the starting second baseman for the National League All-Star team with Luis Arraez as a reserve. This isn't to say that Albies and Arraez aren't having great seasons in their own right, but they aren't playing at Turang's level. Albies is at 2.0 wins above replacement and Arraez is at 3.0.

Turang is playing better than both and Milwaukee has the second-best overall record in baseball. There's no reason why the Brewers should have just two All-Stars and Turang should've been the guy to get the call. The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday and there isn't enough Milwaukee representation.