What Brandon Woodruff Said About Being Added to the World Series Roster

The Milwaukee Brewers will roster right-hander Brandon Woodruff for the World Series. The 10-year veteran had been sidelined since July with a severe shoulder injury, but it healed well enough to not only avoid surgery but also return for the Fall Classic.

"We had a few discussions about that," Woodruff told Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin's Hunter Baumgardt. "I had a great conversation with [general manager] Matt Arnold and [manager Pat Murphy] yesterday evening. I found out later in the evening yesterday after I had gone home from the field."

Woodruff faced hitters in a simulated game earlier in the week. The right-hander was sitting 90-92 while facing hitters. It was enough to convince the organization to put him on the roster. Chad Patrick, who hadn't pitched in the postseason, was taken off the roster.

The decision serves almost as a career moment that could wrap up his career with the organization. Woodruff was on the 2018 and 2025 Brewers, both of whom fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. With Milwaukee exorcising the Dodgers demon this year, the right-hander will pitch in the World Series.

Brandon Woodruff Opens Up About Being Added to the World Series Roster

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision to roster Woodruff wasn't necessarily a slam dunk, given his history of shoulder injuries. He missed all of the 2024 season with shoulder surgery, which ate into his 2025 season. He spent two separate trips on the injured list in 2026 due to his shoulder. If he had suffered a reaggravation of the shoulder, the club would not be able to replace him on the roster.

Despite the risks, the Brewers feel comfortable with rostering the veteran hurler. Even after Woodruff was at peace with whatever decision his team made.

"I want one thing whether I was on the roster or not and that's to win," said Woodruff. "Whatever was decided, I was good with. Obviously, I want to compete and I want pitch, but I understood the other side of it."

Upon learning the news that he had made the World Series roster, he thanked Murphy for the opportunity. His message to his manager was to go win.

There isn't a clear role for the 33-year-old heading into the series. Woodruff essentially is going to be a 1-2 inning arm whenever he takes the mound. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal floated the possibility of the right-hander being an opener, either in Game 3 or 4. His involvement will likely be decided by how the flow of the series ultimately goes.

"Excited, I'm ready to go. My message was help in any capacity, Murph, if you need me to get any outs."

If Woodruff appears in the World Series, it will be his first game back on a mound since July 4. The fact that it's even a possibility is a miraculous outcome for both the Brewers and their longest-tenured player.