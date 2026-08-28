Where Brewers Would Stand if MLB Implements Salary Cap

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to truck along year after year. Despite trading big pieces away, they manage to get solid, MLB-ready pieces in return and are able to stay in postseason contention. Just as they did at this point last season, they have the best record in Major League Baseball and could reach 100 or more wins this time.

With a lockout potentially looming and the possibility of a salary cap and floor system being implemented, it's important to understand where every team in the league would stand if it actually were to be implemented.

In May, the owners proposed a cap of $245.3 million and a floor of $171.2 million.

Where Brewers would stand with cap and floor system

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of American Family Field prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers payroll, according to spotrac sits at $143,591,216. They are actually quite close to what the floor would be. Because they are a small market team, they are not going to be able to sign many high-dollar players, and they likely will not want to get anywhere close to what the cap would be.

But, despite being close to the floor, they would need to be at or over it, and if that system was in effect today, the Brewers would be forced to spend more money. Interestingly, the Brewers have been one of baseball's best teams over the years without spending a ton. They haven't won a World Series, but their success is evidence towards the line of thought that a cap isn't really necessary.

Back in 2023, the World Series featured two relatively smaller-market clubs in the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. A cap was not in place then. The Houston Astros also reached the World Series four times between 2017 and 2022, and a cap was also not in place at that time.

The idea that the Brewers could afford Shohei Ohtani isn't entirely true, but they prove that they don't have to spend a lot of money to be one of baseball's best teams. There are ways to win without doing what the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing, and that can be done without a salary cap.

But if that system were in play this year, the Brewers would be forced to spend more money to reach or exceed the floor. Teams like the Dodgers would have to shed payroll to get under the cap, so it should be interesting to see if it actually comes to pass in the next CBA.