Why Brewers Must Wrap Up World Series in Game 5

The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a tough loss in Game 4 of the World Series. They were just three outs away from their first World Series title before an error by Joey Ortiz kicked off a Rays rally and led to Game 5 being forced.

The Brewers are still in a good position. They are still up 3-1 with their ace, Jacob Misiorowski on the mound to try to close things out, and even if they do lose Game 5, they'll have two chances to wrap things up at home.

However, it is imperative that the Brewers don't let this series go any further than Game 5.

Why Brewers must win Game 5

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the twelfth inning during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While they will be going back home if the Rays force Game 6, the Brewers still must find a way to finish the job in Game 5. The reason is that if the Rays win, the Brewers will lose some of their momentum, and upon returning to Milwaukee, they will have to deal with Drew Rasmussen again in Game 6. They'll counter with Logan Henderson, who struggled in Game 2.

And if the series goes the full seven games, Milwaukee will have to deal with Freddy Peralta in the clincher. They'll have Robert Gasser, but there is no guarantee he will outduel Peralta again as he did in Game 3.

In addition, the Rays will have Nick Martinez available out of the bullpen after he pitched two scoreless innings in Game 4 on Tuesday night. It's also always possible that the Rays could bump Rasmussen up to Game 5 on short rest and save Game 6 for Martinez.

But even so, they'll be up against a lot of momentum and some very good pitching in the final two games if the series gets that far, so that is why they must take advantage of having Misiorowski on the mound with a chance to close the series out.

This is likely their best opportunity to get it done, even though Games 6 and 7 will be at home. If the Rays don't bump Rasmussen up a day, the pitching matchup is largely skewed in their favor, and they can't miss their best opportunity to finish the job.

They may not be facing elimination, but they should still treat Game 5 as a must-win game to avoid letting the Rays get any more momentum on their side to extend the series.