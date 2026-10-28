Christian Yelich's Game 4 Postgame Message Says It All for Brewers

The 2026 World Series isn't over just yet.

On Tuesday night, there was a time when it seemed like the Milwaukee Brewers were close to closing it out at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee entered the night with a three-game series lead and took a 3-2 lead in the 12th inning of Tuesday's Game 4 contest thanks to a home run from Cooper Pratt, but Milwaukee gave up two runs in the bottom of the 12th inning and lost, 4-3. Now, the series continues and Game 5 will be played on Wednesday night. After the game on Tuesday, Brewers captain Christian Yelich spoke to the media and unsurprisingly nailed his messaging for the team.

"You’re supposed to face adversity. You have to battle back from it," Yelich said, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "That’s why you celebrate at the end, because that’s what it requires out of you. I believe in our room and I believe we’re prepared to meet that challenge.”

Brewers Star Christian Yelich Nailed His Game 4 Message

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) looks on during batting practice before game four of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich is a guy you want to have on your side. He's been great in the lineup throughout the playoffs, but also is among the biggest voices in the clubhouse.

When you go up by three games in a playoff series, it's easy to think ahead. No team has ever come back from a deficit like that in World Series history. But there is still a task at hand. On Tuesday, the Brewers came close to finishing off the series. It didn't happen, though. But now also isn't the time for the club to get down on itself. There's a game to be played on Wednesday night and Yelich is going to be leading the charge for Milwaukee.

He's not wrong about adversity. If the Brewers finish the job and win the World Series, it's going to be the adversity that the club went through for years and years and years that adds another layer to the championship. Milwaukee hadn't been to the World Series in general since 1982.

It's unfortunate that Game 4 didn't go the Brewers' way, but they have their next chance to close it out on Wednesday night. Milwaukee will turn to the likely 2026 NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski in the process. The series isn't over yet, but Milwaukee is in the driver's seat, to say the least.