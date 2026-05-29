Yankees Stand Out as Intriguing Trade Partner for Brewers This Summer

The young Milwaukee Brewers are cooking with gas right now and could very well make a deep run this season. That's how good the club has already look since Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Jackson Chourio all returned to the lineup.

Milwaukee is hitting its stride and is 18-6 over its last 24 games. The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and have a healthy gap between them and the second-place Chicago Cubs. The Brewers are 33-20 and the second-place Cubs are four games back at 31-26.

The Brewers have enough pitching to get through the season, despite the fact that Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson are all on the Injured List. They will all return at some point and give the club even more depth at their disposal.

The Brewers Should Call The Yankees

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Milwaukee, the thing that it needs is some more offense. Milwaukee has the fewest homers in baseball with 37. They need some more pop. As we inch closer to the 2026 trade deadline this summer, the Brewers should be surveying the market for an option who can help in this area. One team that would be an intriguing trade fit for the Brewers would arguably be the New York Yankees.

When it comes to Milwaukee, it'd be easy to say that the club needs a boost offensively at shortstop or third base, but it has options down in Triple-A in Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams. When it comes to the trade deadline, the Brewers should simply be looking for offense and if a player is controllable beyond the 2026 season, that would be a bonus. The Yankees would be an interesting team to target because or outfieler Jasson Domínguez. New York's outfield is loaded with depth. Right now, Domínguez is on the Injured List. Domínguez didn't make the club out of camp this year because of the outfield depth. When healthy, Aaron Judge will be in right field, Trent Grisham will be in center field, and Cody Bellinger will be in left field.

Somehow, the club has to get at-bats for Giancarlo Stanton when he's healthy and Spencer Jones is down in the minors as well. If Domínguez is expendable, he's someone the Brewers should try to bring to town, despite already having solid depth in the outfield. He's 23 years old and is under team control through the 2030 season. Last year, he hit 10 homers, drove in 47 runs, stole 23 bases and slashed .257/.331/.388 with a .719 OPS in 123 games in New York.

Right now, Domínguez is on the Injured List, but if he's healthy and playing well around the trade deadline, he's someone Milwaukee shoudl circle and call about.