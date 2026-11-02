2 Brewers Young Stars Add Gold Gloves to Championship 2026 Season

Having a strong defense was a big reason why the Milwaukee Brewers were World Champions in 2026. Two of their everyday starters in the field received National League Gold Glove Awards, with Jackson Chourio winning in left field and Brice Turang winning at second base.

It's fitting that the Brewers' best two position players were Gold Glovers. Turang led the team with 7.3 bWAR, with Chourio finishing second at 4.9. Not only were they key bats at the top of their lineup, but they also provided excellent defense to aid a strong pitching staff.

Chourio and Turang were the only announced finalists for this season. So Milwaukee went 2-for-2 in turning finalists into Gold Glovers.

Jackson Chourio Adds Gold Glove to Budding Superstar Career

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) makes a catch for an out of the ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Chourio, he adds a Gold Glove to what's already been an amazing career. The Brewers indicated he was their foundational player when they inked him to an eight-year, $82 million extension ahead of his MLB debut. At the time, he was the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball.

Chourio was the clear-cut best defensive left fielder in 2026. He led his position in both Defensive Runs Saved (+13) and Outs Above Average (+6). It was not a surprise to see him take home the award.

In three seasons, he's finished in the top three in NL Rookie of the Year, won a Gold Glove, and become a champion. For a lot of players, those accolades mark a nice career. But for Chourio, it's just the beginning.

There are plenty more accolades for the 22-year-old to get in his career, but he's on track to become one of the best players to ever put on a Brewers uniform. And there are still five years left in that team-friendly extension.

The postseason run solidified Chourio as one of the brightest young stars in baseball. His big knock against the best closer in the league may have been the push moment that the Brewers needed to go on their championship run.

Given his age, athleticism, and ability to rise in big moments, this shouldn't be the first time that Chourio wins a Gold Glove in his career. He has the type of talent that should keep the Brewers in postseason contention for a very long time.

Brice Turang Makes Claim for Best Second Baseman in MLB After Second Gold Glove

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) makes a play to get out Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (not pictured) at first base during the sixth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year marks the second Gold Glove of Turang's career at second base. He previously won the award in 2024. By winning two of the previous three Gold Gloves, he's established himself as one of the game's best defenders at his position. It was perhaps fitting the final out that clinched the Brewers' championship went to him.

Chourio rightfully gets headlines for his level of play. But at the same time, Turang has been as impactful despite flying under the radar. To the point where he was one of the bigger All-Star snubs in 2026, as Ozzie Albies and Luis Arráez got in over him.

Turang won a tight battle over JJ Wetherholt and Brandon Lowe. Wetherholt was a strong candidate, given his edge in OAA, +25 to +14, but DRS favored the Brewers' second baseman, +23 to +13. Because of the huge edge in DRS, he led all National Leaguers in dWAR on Baseball Reference.

The 26-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons with an OPS+ north of 120. It hasn't resulted in any All-Star appearances, but that could change soon. In the last three seasons, Turang has accumulated 17.6 bWAR.