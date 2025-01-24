SI

TikTok Influencer Bryce Harper Shares Recipe for 'Nature's Gatorade'

Bryce Harper has been on TikTok since July, but he didn't start posting regularly until two weeks ago when he popped up with a tutorial on how to make an ice vanilla latte. Since then he's taken his followers on vacation and showed them banana bread, bagels and... more ice coffee drinks.

On Thursday Harper was back with another mixed drink. This time showing everyone who to make what he calls "nature's Gatorade." Harper likes to start every day with a mason jar full of his homemade concoction, which keeps him "hydrated at a different rate."

Many people assumed Harper's strong season in 2024 was thanks to "wooder," but maybe not.

Lemon, coconut water, salt and water. Four simple ingredients in a mason jar. Take it from Harper, who as recently as 2020 endorsed Gatorade. It's unclear whether he's still with the company, but either way he can't be giving out trade secrets like this.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

