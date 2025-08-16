Cal Raleigh Becomes First to 100 RBI This Season on Absolute Moonshot Home Run
Cal Raleigh is the first MLB player to 100 RBI this season and he did it on a moonshot. During the top of the 3rd inning on Friday night at Citi Field, Raleigh took Mets pitcher Sean Manaea very deep and passed Pete Alonso for the league lead in runs batted in this season in the process. Raleigh also leads all of baseball with 46 home runs.
And boy was No. 46 something to behold. Raleigh made it look like he was back in the Home Run Derby as the 0-1 pitch jumped off his bat and straight into the night sky.
It ended up landing in the upper deck and the numbers matched the eye test on this home run, confirming that it was an absolute bomb that would have found its way out of every single MLB ballpark.
It continues to be a record-setting year for Raleigh who is currently putting up career highs in all three slash line categories and is already 12 home runs beyond his previous career-high from last season and has matched his career high in RBIs. There's still a quarter of a season remaining.
Only Salvador Perez has hit more home runs in a single season as a catcher. Perez hit 48 in 2021. Raleigh could pass him in a few days.