Jim Edmonds Hated Christopher Morel's Home Run Trot vs. Cardinals
The Chicago Cubs blasted six home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday en route to an 8-3 victory to close out the pre-All Star Game portion of Major League Baseball's program. Christopher Morel hit two of them and added some style and panache to the second one, which was very much not appreciated by Bally Sports Midwest Cardinals announcer Jim Edmonds.
“This kid’s celebration is a joke," he said as Morel made his way around the bases. "I don’t mind saying it at all… You’re a .229 hitter in the big leagues and you’re running around like you’re Barry Bonds."
Edmonds's point was that Morel, who is a .202 career hitter, was doing a little too much for someone with such a résumé and not that the home run trot resembled something Bonds would do. Because Bonds certainly never loped around while dabbing. And it makes sense why Edmonds was upset — the Cardinals were getting drubbed and the Cubs were treating a regulation game like a Home Run Derby.
Still, that's a salty take becoming more rare as most people have accepted that baseball players are allowed to have fun out there. If the Cardinals want to retalitate because Morel showed too much excitement, that's their business and we'll all cross the bridge together if needed.
It also doesn't make too much sense to bring up batting average in this situation as Morel has established himself as a legitimate home run hitter his three Major League seasons. He blasted 26 dingers last season in 107 games and now has 18 in 2024 through 96 games.
Edmonds's broadcast partner, Chip Caray, pivoted and turned the conversation to a fan in left field catching not one but two home runs during the game, allowing Edmonds to point out that the patron was taking up a lot of space out there.
Quite a minute.