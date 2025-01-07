One MLB Team Named As Cardinals' 'Last Chance' to Trade Nolan Arenado Before Season
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado could still be traded after he blocked a potential trade to the Houston Astros in December. However, his options have seemed to dwindle and there's really only one team out there who could possibly make a deal for Arenado: the Boston Red Sox, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
It's not an easy situation to get Arenado to Boston, though. First of all, the Red Sox are still in the running for Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is arguably one of the hottest potential trade pieces this offseason. If the Red Sox don't land Bregman, then their focus could shift to Arenado.
Additionally, the Red Sox would have to figure out what to do positionally, as they already have Rafael Devers at third base. Arenado has said he would change positions, Woo reported, but it's unclear who the Red Sox would select for third base. One of the two players would likely move to first base, meaning a Triston Casas trade is possible.
It's important to note the Red Sox haven't expressed whether this is a situation they are willing to consider.
If a trade isn't figured out, Arenado could likely start out the 2025 season with the Cardinals while St. Louis re-evaluates trading the third baseman ahead of the mid-season trade deadline. A lot is still up in the air.