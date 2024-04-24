Ex-Cardinals Ace Set To Pitch At Busch Stadium For First Time Since Being Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off a much-needed walk-off win last night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will be looking to keep the momentum going.
If the Cardinals win Tuesday, they'll need to get past a former St. Louis hurler to secure their first series sweep of the season.
Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to take the mound at Busch Stadium tomorrow night for the first time since being traded to the Texas Rangers at last year's trade deadline.
Montgomery posted a 12-12 record with a 3.31 ERA, 169-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .241 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout two seasons pitched for St. Louis.
The 31-year-old was traded to the Rangers last summer along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for left-handed pitcher John King and top prospects Thomas Saggese and Tekoah Roby -- a deal that is anticipated to pay off in the not-so-distant future.
The reigning World Series champion ace has only pitched once this season -- recording a 1.50 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP in a win versus the San Francisco Giants.
The lack of appearances by Montgomery this season is largely due to the failures of his former agent, Scott Boras, who was unable to land a deal for his client until two days before Opening Day.
The Cardinals made efforts this winter to reunite with Montgomery in their attempt to replenish their rotation but nothing ever came out of it.
It'll be bittersweet to see Montgomery back at Busch Stadium but let's not get caught up in the emotions of it. The Cardinals lineup is struggling to hit and all we want to see is runs being scored by St. Louis tomorrow night.
More MLB: Cardinals Flamethrower Mentioned As Possible Trade Candidate; Would Deal Make Sense?