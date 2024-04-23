Cardinals Flamethrower Mentioned As Possible Trade Candidate; Would Deal Make Sense?
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to another poor start this season and insiders are beginning to look at the club's roster for trade deadline predictions.
If the Cardinals cannot turn things around by the first of August, there's a chance that St. Louis will go into rebuild mode and trade away key players.
One name that's been thrown out there as a potential trade option for the Cardinals at this year's trade deadline would be a tough loss for the organization's bullpen.
"Also worth monitoring in St. Louis will be closer Ryan Helsley," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Tuesday when discussing his early predictions for the 2024 trade deadline. "He can't become a free agent until after the (2025) season, so the Cardinals might not feel inclined to move him this summer, particularly if they expect to contend in 2025. But you can only throw at or around 100 mph for so long before you get hurt, so if there's a fair trade offer for Helsley, you could definitely make the case for moving him."
Helsley has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.25 ERA, 13-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 0.92 WHIP in 12 innings pitched for the Cardinals so far this season.
The 29-year-old has locked down the closer role ever since St. Louis traded away right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays last summer.
The homegrown talent has recorded an impressive 2.79 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP throughout six seasons pitched for the Cardinals and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
If the Cardinals were to trade away the fireballer this summer, who would take his place? Surely, the Cardinals don't have another reliever who can consistently throw over 100 mph -- let alone command the mound the way Helsley does.
It wouldn't make sense to trade away Helsley while he's still young, consistently pitching quality innings and still has a year left on his contract.
